Anti-Trump celebrities counting down until president leaves office: 'One more sleep'

A new president of the United States was to be sworn into office Wednesday -- and celebrities who oppose President Trump were eagerly awaiting the moment.

On Tuesday, Trump wrapped up his last full day as president and issued a farewell address ahead of Wednesday's ceremony, which will see Democrat Joe Biden take over as commander-in-chief.

Throughout Trump's presidency -- and even before -- many of Hollywood's stars have been at odds with the businessman-turned-politician, often taking to social media to condemn his Twitter comments or congratulate Biden for his victory.

In typical fashion, celebrities shared their feelings on the eve of the Biden inauguration.

CELEBRITIES REACT TO TRUMP'S 2ND IMPEACHMENT

"One more day!" comedian Wanda Sykes wrote on Twitter. "#Inauguration2021."

"I’m putting my Christmas tree back up," Billy Eichner wrote. "#InaugurationEve."

The "Billy on the Street" star then shared a link to Whitney Houston's now-famous performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl XXV in January 1991.

"23 hrs," actor Adam Scott simply wrote alongside a brief video clip of himself shaking Biden's hand during an episode of "Parks and Recreation."

TRUMP'S PERMANENT TWITTER SUSPENSION PROMPTS CELEBRITY REACTIONS

"This," Kerry Washington wrote in response to a tweet pointing out that "today’s the last day a woman has never been vice president."

She later tweeted: "The first, but not the last. A historic Inauguration day is upon us. Let’s celebrate the women, like Vice President Kamala Harris (will never get sick of saying that!!!!!!), who by their example and by their service, open the door wider for women everywhere."

"With only 1 day left in this Administration, is it too late for him to attempt to rehabilitate his reputation?*" Mark Hamill wrote. "*(Spoiler Alert: Yes... yes it is)."

CELEBRITIES REACT TO JOE BIDEN DEFEATING DONALD TRUMP TO BECOME 46TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

"I’m feeling good today. In a few hours, sanity returns to the White House," Joy Behar wrote. "Will we find things to tweet/talk about when Trump is gone? Send me some of your thoughts."

"‘Twas the night before eviction No one but the my pillow guy in the house," actor John Cusack wrote. "Not a creature was stirring not even Rudy ghoulianni - Forget it ..."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In a separate tweet, he added: "Tomorrow the biggest American human mistake rides off to a life of court battles bankruptcy and shame. He must go to prison I hope he has a long life - So he can spent a nice long part of it in jail."

"One more sleep," Alyssa Milano wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joy Villa, however, offered congratulatory messages for the commander-in-chief.

"Bravo, President Trump on all your incredible accomplishments in just 4 years!" she wrote. "#magaforever."