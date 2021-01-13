Celebrities react to Trump's 2nd impeachment

On Wednesday, American history was made when Donald Trump became the first president in the country's history to be impeached twice after the House of Representatives voted to continue the process of removing him from office.

The House voted 232-197 to impeach the president for "incitement of insurrection" after a mob of his supporters besieged the Capitol on Jan. 6 in a failed attempt to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win. Ten Republicans joined with Democrats.

Celebrities have taken to Twitter, a platform many of them have used often to assail Trump, to express their thoughts -- largely glee -- over the second impeachment.

"I didn’t even know you could be impeached twice," said Chrissy Teigen. "I thought it was like dying."

"Things are looking up..." wrote Alec Baldwin alongside an article about the news.

"To the 10 Republicans who chose Country over Party, thank you," Josh Gad wrote. "To the others, you are the problem, not the solution."

"So Donald is in the Oval Office fuming, keeps reaching for his iPhone to tweet his feelings, womp womp," said George Takei.

In a separate tweet, Takei later added: "The importance of 10 GOP House members voting to impeach is this: It shows that it’s not about politics, it’s about courage. The truth is there, for those with guts enough to say it and mean it. To the ten with those guts, your country salutes you."

"Impeached. Again. Bi-partisan," said actor Jeffrey Wright.

"This is the 'gritty reboot' impeachment," joked comedian Patton Oswalt, poking fun at the current trend in television.

"Congrats to Trump on finally getting more votes than a Clinton," wrote Samantha Bee.

Bette Midler rejoiced: "IMPEACHED AGAIN!"

Rob Reiner shared a similar message, writing, "IMPEACHMENT 2.0!"

"Mood when the President is being impeached AGAIN," wrote Padma Lakshmi alongside a clip of herself cheering.

"What an exhausting, sickening, distracting waste of 4 years," Billy Eichner said.

