President Trump releases farewell message on eve of White House departure

President Donald Trump Tuesday released a farewell video, condemning political violence, and turning an eye toward the future, calling on Americans to "rise above the partisan rancor" and touting some of his administration's greatest accomplishments.

"To serve as your president has been an honor beyond description," Trump said in a nearly 20-minute video shared by the White House. "Thank you for this extraordinary privilege."

Trump touted his administration's tax cuts, trade deals and economic foreign policy.

He also touted the domestic economy, the stock market's performance and the quickly developed COVID-19 vaccines.

"They called it a medical miracle," he said. "Another administration would've taken three, four, five, maybe even up to 10 years to develop a vaccine. We did it in nine months."

Additionally, he praised his administration's efforts to revive the U.S. economy amid the pandemic and to secure the southern border.

"We proudly leave the next administration with the strongest and most robust border security measures ever put into place," he said.

"As I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning," he said.

Other accomplishments the president noted were the creation of the Space Force, the first launch of astronauts aboard an American rocket since the end of the Space Shuttle program more than a decade ago, the slayings of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

"I am especially proud to be the first president in decades who has started no new wars," he said. "Above all, we have reasserted that in America, the government answers to the people."

Trump also doubled down on his populist message and praised everday Americans.

"I did not seek the easiest course, by far it was actually the most difficult," he said. "I took on the tough battles, the hardest fights, the most difficult choices, because that's what you elected me to do."

President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in to office Wednesday at noon.

