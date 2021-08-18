Ant Anstead talks Renée Zellweger romance, admits they 'kept it a secret for a while'

Ant Anstead is opening up about his love life.

The 42-year-old reality star has been spotted on a few occasions with Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger but neither star has publicly addressed the rumored romance – until now.

On Wednesday, Anstead and his "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" co-host Cristy Lee made an appearance on E!'s "Daily Pop." Anstead was asked about Zellweger, who he met while filming her appearance on the Discovery+ show.

"Look … everybody knows that Renee and I have become quite close, because we kept it secret for a while, and unfortunately some pictures were taken and put out there," he said, per People magazine.

ANT ANSTEAD AND RENEE ZELLWEGER MAKE FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE AS A COUPLE

He dodged giving any other details about their relationship but did share one other fun tidbit about the Hollywood star, who he said was a "real pleasure" to work with.

"She's super pro, and she can weld," he gushed.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Celebrity IOU: Joyride" will follow Anstead and Lee, both car gurus, as they help out A-list celebrities to surprise a deserving loved one with their dream car. James Marsden, Octavia Spencer, Danny Trejo, Tony Hawk and Mary J. Blige all join Zellweger, 52, in paying their good fortune forward on the show.

Anstead and the "Chicago" star made their first public appearance together not long ago, attending Radford Motors gala at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana, California earlier this month.

RENEE ZELLWEGER AND ANT ANSTEAD SPOTTED KISSING ON THE BEACH

The reality star looked dapper in a traditional tuxedo and the "Judy" actress wore a dark V-neck dress with loose sleeves, according to photos posted on social media. The car expert, 42, was co-hosting the event during which the new Lotus Type 62-2 race car was unveiled.

Anstead recently finalized his divorce HGTV star Christina Haack , 37, after less than two years of marriage, a rep for Haack confirmed to Fox News in June.

The formerly married pair share one son, Hudson, almost 2 years old, and agreed on joint legal and physical custody of him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anstead also shares two kids from his first marriage, daughter Amelie 17, and son Archie, 14.

Zellweger was previously linked to musician Doyle Bramhall II from 2012 to 2019. The actress was briefly married to Kenny Chesney in 2005.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report