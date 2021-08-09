Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger make first public appearance as a couple

Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger have made their first public appearance together as a couple.

The TV host, 42, and the Oscar-winning actress, 52, attended the Radford Motors gala at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana, California on Saturday night.

Anstead looked dapper in a traditional tuxedo and the "Judy" actress wore a dark V-neck dress with loose sleeves, according to photos posted on social media. The car expert, 42, was co-hosting the event during which the new Lotus Type 62-2 race car was unveiled.

The new couple reportedly met while filming the Discovery+ series "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" in May, per People magazine.

RENEE ZELLWEGER AND ANT ANSTEAD ARE DATING

Anstead recently finalized his divorce HGTV star Christina Haack , 37, after less than two years of marriage, a rep for Haack confirmed to Fox News in June.

The formerly married pair share one son, Hudson, almost 2 years old, and agreed on joint legal and physical custody of him.

Anstead also shares two kids from his first marriage, daughter Amelie 17, and son Archie, 14.

Zellweger, 52, was previously linked to musician Doyle Bramhall II from 2012 to 2019. The actress was briefly married to Kenny Chesney in 2005.

A source told People that the couple is bonding over common interests.

"Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," the source told the outlet. "Renée is creative... and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."

"Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common," the source added. "He's a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together."