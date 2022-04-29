Ant Anstead's emergency full custody petition for son shared with Christina Haack denied by judge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ant Anstead's emergency order for full custody of the son he shares with Christina Hall (nee Haack) was denied by a judge, Fox News Digital can confirm.

A California Superior Court judge in Orange County denied the filing Thursday because Anstead didn't give Hall enough time to respond and did not prove there were "exigent" circumstances surrounding the child's care.

Instead, the judge set a court hearing for June 28 where both parties' arguments for the custody arrangement will be heard.

CHRISTINA HAACK'S EX ANT ANSTEAD FILES FOR FULL CUSTODY OF THEIR 2-YEAR-OLD SON, CRITICIZES HER PARENTING

The "Celebrity IOU" star claimed in a court filing Thursday that his ex-wife, 38, has spent an "average of nine full days each month over the last 20 months and an average of seven full days per month in 2022" with their son, according to multiple reports.

Hall responded, saying Anstead's filing "saddens" her and that she is a "good mom."

In his filing, Anstead, 43, asked that Hall’s "regular" custody schedule be adjusted so that she is allowed "alternating weekends, Friday at 4 p.m. until Sunday at 6 p.m. commencing May 6, 2022, in California only, and except for vacations."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"This will allow Christina's time to be stepped-up over the next several months to match the schedule she has with her other children," Anstead’s attorney wrote in the legal filing.

Anstead and Hall began dating in 2017 and got married in December 2018. The former couple filed for divorce in 2020 and a judge finalized the divorce in June 2021.

Before her marriage to Anstead, Hall was married to HGTV co-star Tarek El Moussa.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Recently, Hall married realtor Joshua Hall. The marriage happened months after the HGTV star confirmed the couple's engagement in the fall of 2021.

Hall has been outspoken about her relationship with Joshua and shares moments between the couple on social media.

"Prayed for a man who was all man but still treated me like his queen. Never give up," she captioned a photo of the two kissing.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.