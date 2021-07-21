Christina Haack says she shouldn't be 'shamed' for two divorces: 'Lucky' some get 'forever the first time'

"Flip or Flop" star Christina Haack said she shouldn't be "shamed" for having been divorced twice.

The 38-year-old HGTV personality took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a selfie with her new real estate boyfriend Joshua Hall.

"Ride or Die," Haack captioned the selfie.

"Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors - remember that before making judgements and assumptions… and this woman / mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me."

Haack finalized her divorce from ex-husband Ant Anstead in June. The former couple will share custody of their one-year-old son.

Anstead, 42, and Haack began dating in 2017 and married in December 2018 in a ceremony in Newport Beach. Anstead has reportedly moved on with actress Renée Zellweger. The two were recently spotted making out on a beach near the actor's home.

The "Christina on the Coast" star split from her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, in May 2016. Their divorce was finalized two years later. The exes share two children: daughter, Taylor, 10, and son, Brayden, 5.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.