Christina Haack’s ex Ant Anstead files for full custody of their 2-year-old son, criticizes her parenting

Ant Anstead has launched some scathing claims about his co-parenting situation with Christina Hall (nee Haack) and how much time he says she hasn’t spent with their son Hudson London, 2.

The "Celebrity IOU" star claimed in a court filing Thursday that his ex-wife, 38, has spent an "average of nine full days each month over the last 20 months and an average of seven full days per month in 2022" with their son, according to multiple reports.

Hall responded, saying Anstead's filing "saddens" her and that she is a "good mom."

In his filing, Anstead, 43, asked that Hall’s "regular" custody schedule be adjusted so that she is allowed "alternating weekends, Friday at 4 p.m. until Sunday at 6 p.m. commencing May 6, 2022, in California only, and except for vacations."

"This will allow Christina's time to be stepped-up over the next several months to match the schedule she has with her other children," Anstead’s attorney wrote in the legal filing.

Hall already shares son Brayden James, 6, and daughter Taylor Reese, 11, with ex-husband and "Flip or Flop" costar Tarek El Moussa. Anstead is a father to daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15, from his previous marriage to Louise Storey.

Hall and Anstead were granted joint legal and physical custody of their son after their divorce last July.

However, the "Wheeler Dealers" star maintains in his legal filing that Hall isn’t up to the challenge when it comes to caring for their son, given her admission last July that she used a toad venom hallucinogenic and the notion that in the few times Hall sees their son, she often posts the youngster on social media in sponsored product ads on Instagram.

Additionally, TMZ reported that Anstead expressed that in one instance when Hall returned Hudson to him, the boy’s body was covered in a blistering sunburn. When Anstead texted Hall to ask her about the exposure, Hall allegedly wrote back, "Shoot. Kids were playing soccer at the park, marina layer hid the sun and if didn’t feel hot. Give him some Tylenol I’m sure it will be better tomorrow."

In a statement to Fox News Digital Thursday regarding the filing, Hall said, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested."

"I have had my share of ups and downs, but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them," Hall added.

Hall and Anstead welcomed their son in September 2019. A year later, Hall announced the pair had split in a statement posted on her Instagram.

"We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," she said in September 2020.

They finalized their divorce in June 2021.

In July 2021, the "Christina on the Coast" star addressed her relationship with her new husband, real estate agent Joshua Hall, on social media.

"When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," the interior designer wrote.

"I may be a bit crazy and I'm definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other people's judgments or opinions," she continued. "We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect."