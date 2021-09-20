Christina Haack shows off sparkler on her finger during beach day amid engagement announcement

Christina Haack is enjoying time with her fiancé.

The 38-year-old reality star was recently spotted sporting her brand new rock on her finger while soaking up some one-on-one time with her beau Joshua Hall in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She also wore a pink bikini while Hall showed off his various tattoos by wearing only a pair of blue swim trunks.

The "Flip or Flop" star has been dating Hall, who works at a real estate firm in Texas, for a few months, first stirring rumors of a romance back in July.

She was previously married twice: Once to her "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa from 2009-2018 and again to fellow reality star Ant Anstead, whom she wed in 2018. They finalized their divorce earlier this year.

El Moussa, 40, and his own fiancée, Heather Rae Young, reacted to the news of Haack's upcoming nuptials.

"We ​​just saw, but congratulations!" El Moussa said when asked by People magazine whether he'd heard the exciting news yet.

The divorced couple shares two children: 10-year-old daughter Taylor and 6-year-old son Brayden. Haack also shares a 2-year-old son, Hudson, with Anstead.

Young offered up sentiments similar to her groom-to-be's as well.

"Wow, awesome! We just want nothing but happiness for [Christina and Josh] and nothing but happiness for the kids," she gushed. "We're looking forward to the next chapter of everyone's lives."

Haack announced her big news on Instagram on Monday alongside three images of herself and Hall along with a series of emojis that clearly indicates that she said yes to his proposal.

The photos show the couple on the beach enjoying a candlelit dinner in Mexico looking happy as she highlights her new engagement.

When exactly Hall popped the question is unclear, and rumors of engagement began to circulate last month when she reportedly posted – then deleted – a photo of her wearing a sparkler to her social media account.

Last week, she was spotted donning a larger-than-life diamond ring on her special finger while hanging out on a balcony with her man.

