Ant Anstead 'devastated' he cannot spend Christmas with older kids in United Kingdom: report

Ant Anstead was forced to change his Christmas and New Year's plans last minute.

The "Wheelers Dealers" star, 41, can no longer fly to England to spend the holidays with his two older children -- daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 14 -- who live there full time with his first wife.

The United Kingdom was put on Tier 4 lockdown because of a spike in coronavirus cases and a travel ban was put into effect.

"He is devastated to learn that he cannot travel back to the U.K.," the source told People magazine. "He doesn’t know what his Christmas plans will be here in the states just yet."

The TV personality previously explained to the outlet, "Unfortunately, Amelie and Archie don't have any residential status, so they're not actually allowed to enter the U.S."

He admitted it's been "incredibly frustrating" not to see them in person because of the pandemic but does video chat with them every day.

Anstead moved to California in 2017 and married his second wife, Christina in 2018. They split-up in September 2020. The former couple shares a 1-year-old son, Hudson, together.

"I'm going to spend some time with Hudson leading up to Christmas," Anstead said. "I am incredibly lucky."

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," the "Christina on the Coast" star announced on social media at the time. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

Christina also shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with her first husband and "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa. They split in December 2016 after seven years of marriage.

In her November divorce filing, Christina asked for joint legal and physical custody of Hudson, meaning she and Ant would have an equal share of custody, People magazine reported.

Additionally, Christina cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Neither Christina nor Anstead are seeking spousal support, according to the report.

