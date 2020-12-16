Ant Anstead spending Christmas in England with two older kids after split from ex Christina

Ant Anstead is leaving the U.S. for Christmas and heading back to England.

The 41-year-old TV personality is going to spend the holidays with his two older children, Amelie, 17, and Archie, 14, who live there full time with Anstead's first wife, Louise Herbert.

Anstead, who split from his second wife Christina Anstead in September, also plans on seeing his parents and some other family members after he completes the proper quarantine period.

"So, I have booked to go back to the U.K. for Christmas. I'm going to get onto a plane, and I'm going to go and see Ams, Arch, and my folks, and my brothers," he told People magazine. "It's going to be quite cool."

"Unfortunately, Amelie and Archie don't have any residential status, so they're not actually allowed to enter the U.S.," Anstead explained. He admitted it's been "incredibly frustrating" not to see them in person because of the pandemic but does video chat with them every day.

Anstead moved to California in 2017 and his older kids usually make the trip over several times a year but the pandemic halted everything this year.

The "Wheelers Dealers" star does plan on spending time with his young son Hudson, 1, whom he shares with Christina.

"I'm going to spend some time with Hudson leading up to Christmas," Anstead said. "I am incredibly lucky." Anstead and the HGTV star split after less than two years of marriage.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," the "Christina on the Coast" star announced on social media at the time. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

Christina also shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with her first husband and "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa. They split in December 2016 after seven years of marriage.

In her November divorce filing, Christina asked for joint legal and physical custody of Hudson, meaning she and Ant would have an equal share of custody, People magazine reported.

Additionally, Christina cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Neither Christina nor Anstead are seeking spousal support, according to the report.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.