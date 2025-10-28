Jennifer Lawrence confesses plans for boob job, facelift as Hollywood plastic surgery trend surges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lawrence isn't afraid to jump on the plastic surgery trend taking over Hollywood.

Lawrence revealed she plans to get a boob job in November, after welcoming two children with husband, Cooke Maroney.

"Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one," the "Hunger Games" star offered during an interview with The New Yorker. "Second one, nothing bounced back."

Lawrence gave birth to her first son in 2021 and her second son in early 2025.

JAMIE LEE CURTIS SAYS PLASTIC SURGERY HAS 'WIPED OUT' NATURAL APPEARANCE IN A GENERATION

The "Silver Linings Playbook" star revealed she has to film a nude scene in spring, and she'll only be one year postpartum. Yet, she still believes she'd be getting a boob job even if she didn't work in Hollywood.

"Maybe I wouldn’t be hustling to the appointment in the same way," she explained. "But I think yes."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Lawrence admitted she does get Botox, but not enough to prohibit her from creating facial expressions with her forehead – a must for her acting job. Another cosmetic trend she stays away from is fillers. Lawrence claimed they show on camera.

The 35-year-old actress also hasn't succumbed to the new facelift trend, but does plan on having one done at some point.

"But, believe me, I’m gonna!" she told the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lawrence jumped back into acting with "Don't Look Up" after taking a two-year hiatus.

"I was not pumping out the quality that I should have," she told Vanity Fair about her brief break between 2019 and 2021.

"I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run?'"

Since then, she's starred in "Causeway," "No Hard Feelings" and "Die My Love."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP