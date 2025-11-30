Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Health

Judi Dench says she 'can't recognize anybody anymore' as her macular degeneration progresses

The 90-year-old actress reveals she can no longer watch TV, read or recognize people during ITV interview

By Sarah Sotoodeh Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dame Judi Dench has shared an update on her vision loss, due to age-related macular degeneration.

The actress, 90, "can't see anymore," and can't see the television or read anymore, she revealed during an interview with ITV News.

The legendary screen star, who appeared alongside Ian McKellen, was diagnosed with macular degeneration in 2012.

When asked why she hasn't been on camera anymore and acting, the actress said: "No you don't, because I can't see anymore."

Judi Dench on the red carpet

Judi Dench has shared an update on her vision loss, due to age-related macular degeneration. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

MICHAEL J. FOX DOESN'T WANT A 'DRAMATIC' DEATH AFTER BATTLING PARKINSON'S FOR 35 YEARS

"I've got, you know, that thing," she added, referring to the deteriorating eye condition.

"But we can see you," McKellen said.

"Yes, and I can your outline and I know you so well in your Macbeth scarf," she said. "But I can't recognize anybody anymore."

"I can't see the television. I can't see to read," Dench noted.

Judi Dench holding her Oscar at the 1999 Academy Awards.

Dench won her first Academy Award in 1999 for her role in "Shakespeare in Love." (Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"But do you go up to total strangers and say lovely to see you again?" McKellen asked.

"Sometimes," the iconic James Bond actress said, with a laugh.

Age-related macular degeneration is the most common cause of severe loss of eyesight for people older than 50, according to John Hopkins Medicine.

JUDI DENCH'S VISION LOSS PREVENTS HER FROM GOING OUT ALONE

However, people rarely go blind from it, as the disease affects the center of vision.

In January, the actress revealed that she can't go out by herself because of her vision loss.

"Somebody will always be with me," Dench told Trinny Woodall on the "Fearless" podcast.

Judi Dench in an old portrait

The actress, 90, "can't see anymore," and can't see the TV or read anymore, she revealed during an interview with ITV News. (Bob Haswell)

"I have to now because I can't see, and I will walk into something or fall over," she said at the time.

"I'm always nervous before going to something. I have no idea why… I'm not good at being on my own at all, nor would I be now. And fortunately, I don't have to now because I pretend to have no eyesight," she said with a laugh.

In 2023, Dench said she could no longer read scripts or memorize lines for acting jobs while appearing on "The Graham Norton Show."

Sarah Sotoodeh is an associate entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

Trending

Close modal

Continue