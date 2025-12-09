Sydney Sweeney debunks plastic surgery rumors while promoting 'The Housemaid'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sydney Sweeney is clearing the air regarding rumors she has gone under the knife.

During a recent interview with her "The Housemaid" co-star Amanda Seyfried for Allure, the 28-year-old actress addressed rumors she has undergone plastic surgery.

When asked if there was a beauty rumor she would like to debunk, Sweeney responded that she wanted to clear up all the rumors, saying, "Let's debunk them all."

"I mean, I have never gotten work done. I am so scared of needles, you have no idea," she said. "You guys, you cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting. Of course, I'm gonna look different."

While Seyfried assured Sweeney she doesn't need any cosmetic procedures now, she explained they become "really effective once you get older" and offered to take the "Anyone But You" star with her when she gets older.

"I'll give you a little bit of Ativan, and you'll be so excited," Seyfried joked. Sweeney then clarified that if she had gone under the knife, her "face would be even."

"One eyelid opens a little more than the other," she told a confused Seyfried. "When I was younger, I had a wakeboarding accident right here, and I got 19 stitches. So I feel like it pulls like my eye just a little differently than the other."

The two also reflected on what their biggest on-screen transformations have been so far, with Sweeney sharing, "I've transformed myself for 'Christy' quite a bit."

In the film, Sweeney plays real-life boxer Christy Martin and tells the story of her rise as a professional boxer while she dealt with her abusive husband and trainer, while also coming to terms with her identity as a lesbian.

"I had like 2½ months, three months, to train and gain weight. And then I had to keep it on for the entirety of the film. So, top of July until Thanksgiving," she explained. "So, when I was filming, I'd have like different wigs for the different eras, and then I had brown contacts in. It's very different."

The two are promoting their upcoming film, "The Housemaid," which is based on the popular 2022 novel by Freida McFadden.

The story follows a young woman who takes a job as a housemaid for an affluent family, only to realize everything is not as it seems.

"I’ve always been a fan of psychological thrillers, along with characters that are in psychological thrillers," Sweeney told Good Housekeeping about what drew her to the role. "It’s always interesting for the audience not to be able to trust a character. And, as an actor, you have to find different levels of performance for when the character is telling the truth and when they’re not."

"The Housemaid" premieres in theaters Dec. 19.

