Josh Duggar’s wife Anna defended reality star as a ‘diligent worker’ in days leading up to his federal arrest

Anna Duggar publicly defended her husband Josh Duggar as a "diligent worker" in the days leading up to his federal arrest on Thursday.

The reality star, 32, announced on April 24 via Instagram that she was pregnant with the family’s seventh child – a daughter – and when asked by a follower if her husband works and how the family is able to "afford" so many children, Duggar responded "Yes," and added, "my husband is a diligent worker and provides well for our family," according to People magazine.

Josh Duggar, 33, was arrested Thursday by federal agents in Arkansas.

The United States Marshall's Office confirmed to Fox News they assisted another federal agency in Duggar's arrest but could not provide any specifics related to charges.

Back in November 2019, the car dealership where Duggar worked was raided by Homeland Security in connection with an ongoing federal investigation, according to a report from KNWA. At the time, Duggar and the company denied knowing anything of an investigation into any member of the family. It's currently unclear if the raid and his arrest on Thursday are connected.

Earlier the same week, it was reported that the Duggar household was also raided, though the family denied it and the initial report from KNWA has since been amended.

"We were shocked to see a news report today state that our home was raided by federal law enforcement agencies," the Duggars told People in a statement at the time. "This is not true."

"To the best of our knowledge, it’s also not true that any member of our family is the target of any investigation of any kind," the statement continued.

In addition, Duggar previously resigned from his post at The Family Research Council in 2015 following a bombshell report in May of that year that he had molested five underage girls more than a decade ago – some of whom were said to be his sisters.

"In good faith I cannot allow Family Research Council to be impacted by mistakes I made as a teenager, so I am resigning as Executive Director of FRC Action," he said in a statement at the time. "I will continue to pray for the advancements of the causes we believe in and I hope that in the days ahead you will pray for me and Anna as we seek God to discover the next chapter of our lives in His service."

Duggar is currently being held without bail in Washington County.

In addition to their newly-announced pregnancy, the couple also shares daughters Mackynzie Renée, 11, Meredith Grace, 5, Maryella Hope, 5 months, and sons Michael James, 9, Marcus Anthony, 7, and Mason Garrett, 3.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto and Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.