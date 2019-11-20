Duggars denies Homeland Security raid despite agency confirming an 'on-going federal criminal investigation'

The Duggar family is denying reports that Homeland Security Investigations raided their home.

Following report from KNWA that the Duggar residence was raided by government officials, the family — best known for their popular television shows “19 Kids and Counting” and “Counting On” — offered a statement of their own.

“We were shocked to see a news report today state that our home was raided by federal law enforcement agencies,” the Duggars told People Thursday. “This is not true.”

“To the best of our knowledge, it’s also not true that any member of our family is the target of any investigation of any kind,” the statement continued.

However, a Homeland Security spokesperson told KNWA on Tuesday: “[I do not dispute the information that] HSI was present there [Duggar home] pursuant to an on-going federal criminal investigation.”

But the Duggar family said the news of the raid is “fake news.”

“Living a life in the public’s eye has taught us that it is best not to reply to every rumor and piece of ‘fake news’ that is circulated online.”

“It would be a full-time job if we attempted to do so. However, because of tonight’s media coverage we thought it is important to address this rumor with you. Thank you for the love and support that we can always count on in you our fans and friends,” the statement concluded.

Son Jedidiah — who recently announced his candidacy for state representative — told KNWA, "I don’t live there, and I am not aware of any investigation.”

Homeland Security did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.