Josh Duggar arrested in Arkansas

Josh Duggar, known for appearing in "19 Kids and Counting," has been arrested in Arkansas.

The 33-year-old reality star was arrested on Thursday afternoon local time, according to an online profile from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

His charges are currently unclear, but they are on a federal rather than local level, as the US Marshals "assisted" in the arrest -- indicating at least one other agency is involved. It's unclear what the second agency is, but the Washington County Sheriff's office told Fox News that the Duggar arrest is "not our case."

He's being held without bail.

JOSH DUGGER'S PLACE OF EMPLOYMENT RAIDED BY HOMELAND SECURITY AFTER FAMILY DENIES PREVIOUS REPORT

Back in 2019, the car dealership where Duggar worked was raided by Homeland Security in connection with an ongoing federal investigation, though it's currently unclear if the raid and his arrest are connected.

Earlier the same week, it was reported that the Duggar household was also raided, though the family denied it.

Details of the federal probe have not been publicly disclosed.

TMZ reports that he is currently involved in a legal dispute after a lawsuit was filed against him for real estate fraud.

He's also been previously accused of sexually abusing several of his sisters, as well as a fifth unrelated victim.

Reps for the Duggars and "19 Kids and Counting" home network TLC did not immediately respond to request for comment, nor did Western Arkansas' US Attorney's Office.

Josh's brother-in-law Derick Dillard declined to comment on behalf of himself and his wife, Jill Duggar.

