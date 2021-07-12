Angie Harmon wows fans in sunny bikini snapshot while swimming with stingrays: ‘Happy Monday!’

Angie Harmon is kicking her week off right.

The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a sunny snapshot of herself soaking up some sun on the beach.

In the picture, Harmon gleefully raised her hands over her head with a big smile on her face as stingrays swirled around her face.

She wore a white bikini with a black diamond pattern that showed off her toned figure. Her ensemble for the day was completed with a light blue hat and sunglasses.

"Happy Monday!" her caption read. The "Rizzoli & Isles" alum added a trio of hashtags to the post as well: "#blessed #grateful #gowild."

The star received plenty of love from fans in the comments, many of them dropping heart eye and flame emojis in support of the snap.

"Beautiful as always Angie!!" said a follower.

"SO PRETTY" gushed another.

A third added: "So gorgeous."

While the star didn’t disclose her location, she’s shared a handful of similar beachy pictures on the social media platform recently.

On July 9, the star shared a simple video of clear blue water lapping on a sandy beach.

"Your 20 seconds of Zen…" read her caption.

Similarly, she shared a photo on the 4th of July standing in a gazebo on the beachfront, next to a classic palm tree. The gazebo was decked out with red, white and blue décor.

"Happy 4th…Love to all!" she wrote alongside the pic.

In the photo, she wore a floor-length red dress with a white tropical floral print to match her surroundings.

