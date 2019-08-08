Angie Harmon shares throwback modeling picture: 'Dare y’all to bring the banana clip back'

Angie Harmon is feeling nostalgic.

The actress, known for her starring role on "Rizzoli and Isles," shared a relic of her personal history on Thursday: a picture from a modeling gig she did for a clothing catalog.

"Triple dog dare y’all to bring the banana clip back. & loud Hawaiian prints. & the apron jumper. Your [sic] welcome," she playfully captioned the throwback photo on Instagram.

ANGIE HARMON GUSHES OVER NEW BOYFRIEND GREG VAUGHAN: 'HE CONTINUES TO ASTOUND ME WITH HIS CARE & LOVE'

"I personally like the well placed stain on the pic that looks like it was a very hot set," Harmon, 46, added.

Tons of Harmon's fans were stunned to see the retro image of the actress.

"...stuck in the 80's jus like most of us. Jus love you!" one fan wrote.

"This is sooo sweet & pretty," another fan commented. "Love this #tbt. Thanks Angie!"

ANGIE HARMON RINGS IN BIRTHDAY WITH NEW BOYFRIEND GREG VAUGHAN

Some of Harmon's celebrity friends also raved over the star's look.

"She got brows!!" celebrity makeup artist Kristofer Buckle commented, adding a heart emoji.

"This is awesome," wrote singer-songwriter Jewel along with a clapping emoji.

ANGIE HARMON SHARES ADORABLE THROWBACK PICTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This isn't the first time Harmon has shared a throwback photo of herself.

Back in 2016, the actress shared what appeared to be an old yearbook picture.

"Um... This happened You're welcome," she wrote alongside the snap.