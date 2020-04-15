Angie Harmon shares sexy throwback pic: 'Somewhat dressed'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Angie Harmon is taking a walk down memory lane.

The 47-year-old actress delighted her followers this week with a sexy throwback photo from years ago.

"Ah the good ol’ days... outside... somewhat dressed," Harmon wrote on Twitter.

ANGIE HARMON GETS ENGAGED ON CHRISTMAS: 'MARRY, MARRY CHRISTMAS'

The photo shows the star wearing little to no clothes, as a white shirt is draped over her bare chest and her hair is soaking wet.

Harmon's account was immediately flooded with gracious compliments from several fans, many of whom questioned if it's possible for her to ever snap a bad photo.

"I bet ur drivers license pic is stunning 2. But I still LUV u anyway. Lol," one person tweeted at the star.

ANGIE HARMON GUSHES OVER NEW BOYFRIEND GREG VAUGHAN: 'HE CONTINUES TO ASTOUND ME WITH HIS CARE & LOVE'

"You're exquisite, you have always been exquisite," wrote another.

"Absolutely gorgeous photo of a gorgeous you. Thanks for sharing," another said.

The "Rizzoli & Isles" actress also evoked some laughter from followers, who hinted that she was actually less than "somewhat" dressed in the picture.

"REALLY lol somewhat," one fan quipped in reaction to her tweet.

"Somewhat is good," another positively responded.

ANGIE HARMON SHARES THROWBACK MODELING PICTURE

Harmon joins a number of stars who have spent their downtime in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic reminiscing on the past with throwback photos. The actress has also taken to her social media accounts to share the other ways in which she's passing the time.

In March, Harmon provided fans a peek at her pantry, which looked as bare as it did organized.

"COR-RECT," the star captioned the post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harmon is currently engaged to Greg Vaughan, who proposed to her last Christmas Day. She shares three daughters with her ex-husband, former NFL player Jason Sehorn.