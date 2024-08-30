Angelina Jolie can't wait until she's 'able to leave' Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie is counting down the days until she is "able to leave" Los Angeles.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress touched briefly on her personal life — specifically her children's well-being and her bombshell divorce from actor Brad Pitt.

Jolie explained that although she "grew up" in Los Angeles, the only reason she remains in the city is "because I have to be here from a divorce."

"But as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave," she said, referring to her youngest children, twins Vivienne and Knox, 16, whom she shares with Pitt.

BRAD PITT PHOTOSHOOT FIRES ‘SUBLIMINAL’ SHOT AT ANGELINA JOLIE AMID WINERY WAR: EXPERT

The acclaimed actress is searching for "privacy" for her "big family." Along with Vivienne and Knox, Jolie and Pitt share Maddox, 23; Pax, 20; Zahara, 19; and Shiloh, 18.

"When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety. I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be… that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here." — Angelina Jolie

"When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety," Jolie told the outlet. "I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be… that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here."

Jolie explained that she plans to travel the world once she's able to leave Los Angeles.

"I'll spend a lot of time in Cambodia," she said, which is where Maddox was adopted in 2002. "I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world."

In September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt after two years of marriage. In her interview with the Reporter, the 49-year-old declined to share any specifics about where that divorce currently stands.

Pitt and Jolie will both be attending the the ongoing Venice Film Festival. However, there is "no way" there will be a reunion between the estranged couple.

Jolie's film "Maria" and Pitt's movie "Wolfs" are both being shown at the Italian festival. While the two are feuding over ownership of their winery and still hammering out details of their divorce, organizers of the Venice Film Festival made sure Jolie and Pitt don't have to interact.

"Angelina will be on the first day, on Thursday [Aug. 29], and she will leave right after with ['Maria' director] Pablo Larraín to go to Telluride," artistic director Alberto Barbera previously told Vanity Fair . "So Brad will arrive only on Saturday, to Venice. There is no way that they can cross each other at the Lido."

Pitt and Jolie are seemingly being kept apart due to their ongoing divorce and contentious legal battle over Château Miraval.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The former couple's French winery has made headlines since 2022 after Pitt sued Jolie, claiming her sale of the winery breached a contract between the former husband and wife.

The former couple bought a controlling stake in Château Miraval in 2008 and spent time at the home throughout their relationship. The couple even married at the French vineyard in 2014.

Most recently, Jolie demanded Pitt hand over third-party communications relating to a 2016 plane incident. Jolie and Pitt allegedly had a physical altercation on the plane, and the actress filed for divorce shortly after.

"Mr. Pitt has control of all the properties the couple shared as well as control of the business, but still he demands more, and is suing Angelina for $67 million plus punitive damages," Jolie's lawyer, Paul Murphy, told Fox News Digital in a statement. "In doing so, Pitt placed squarely at issue why he tried to punish and control Angelina by demanding a newly expanded NDA to cover his personal misconduct and abuse. Those actions are central to these proceedings."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We are not at all surprised Mr. Pitt is afraid to turn over the documents demonstrating these facts," the lawyer continued. "While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong."

However, a source familiar with Pitt's response to Jolie's request told Fox News Digital the winery lawsuit is a "straightforward business dispute."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is a straightforward business dispute, but unfortunately, the other side has consistently introduced personal elements which have exposed the weaknesses in their case and complicated and lengthened the proceedings," the source said.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.