Andy Cohen says Khloé Kardashian's name has been mispronounced all along: 'It’s Klo-ay'

Khloé Kardashian’s name has been getting mispronounced all along, according to Andy Cohen.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Monday, Cohen revealed the correct pronunciation of the Good American co-founder’s name.

"I was talking to you backstage ... and you said, 'I'm pronouncing her name, we’ve all been pronouncing her name wrong this whole time,'" host Jimmy Fallon, 46, noted before Cohen, 52, exclaimed, "Yes, it’s Klo-ay!"

"It's Klo-ay! There's a little accent over the name," Cohen explained.

The "Watch What Happens Live" host then recalled the story of how he found out the big shocker.

"I walked [into Khloé's household], I go 'Khloé' and the other women go, 'Excuse me?'" Cohen, who was going to interview the family, revealed. "And Kris [Jenner] said, 'Yeah, that's actually really how it's pronounced.'"

"There's a little thing on top of the name, why am I the only one that got that?" Cohen asked before stating: "I got the memo."

Cohen then spoke about the rigorous process of getting into Kardashian's Calabasas, Calif., home so he could conduct the interview, noting that "it was a trip."

"It was a trip going to the Kardashians' house. You've got to go through all these gates. I had to get a COVID test before I went there," Cohen shared. "I said, 'Oh you want to give me the results of the COVID test?' They said, 'Go to Khloé's and if the second gate opens, you're negative.' And the gate opened and I was like, 'Alright, I don't have COVID.'"

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" is currently airing its final season. During the season 20 premiere of the reality series last Thursday, Kardashian took to Twitter to live-tweet the show, which delved into her conception struggles.

In one tweet, a fan wrote to Kardashian, "Planning to conceive a child is so emotionally draining and tough when there are so many unknowns. #KUWTK."

The mom-of-one, 36, soon responded and revealed that "it can be a struggle" from an emotional standpoint.

"Amen!!!!! It’s so so different than my experience with True (obviously) it’s so tough emotionally," said Kardashian. "Physically it’s not fun but that's [sic] short term. Emotionally It can be a struggle."

The season premiere saw Kardashian discussing surrogacy with sister Kim Kardashian and revealed that doctors were "concerned" with her possibly carrying a second child.

"Most likely, I won't be able to carry," Kardashian revealed to her sister in the episode.

Kardashian also shared that she has undergone the IVF process three times.

"God bless anyone who is going through the IVF process! That’s definitely not easy. My love is with anyone who is on that journey #KUWTK," she tweeted at the time.

Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are already parents to 2-year-old daughter True.