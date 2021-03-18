Andy Cohen says 'The Talk' hiatus over Sharon Osbourne comments was a bad move: 'Talk it out'

Andy Cohen spoke out about the controversy surrounding Sharon Osbourne that led to the CBS show "The Talk" going on hiatus for a week.

The show extended its hiatus on Wednesday as it probes into a heated conversation that took place between Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood after the former defended her friend Piers Morgan when he slammed Meghan Markle for her tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview. Morgan ended up quitting his job on "Good Morning Britain" after facing backlash for saying he does not believe the Duchess of Sussex’s claims.

Speaking on the Australian radio show "The Kyle and Jackie O Show," Cohen revealed that he doesn’t believe the hiatus was necessary, arguing that the best course of action CBS could have taken was to let Osbourne get back on the air the next day and hash the situation out with her co-hosts.

"In my mind, what they should have done with the Sharon Osbourne thing is go back, get back on the horse the next day and talk it out on the air," the "Watch What Happens Live" host said. "You know, keep talking. I mean, now we're investigating it and we’re investigating what happened... it’s like, just keep talking!"

Kyle Sandilands agreed, arguing that, "It’s the only way to get through a tide of sh-- is to keep talking about it and keep being real and honest with each other."

Jackie 'O' Henderson noted that "it’s going to be awkward" if Osbourne tries to come back to business as usual after all this hype.

"They cant come back from this now," she concluded.

Osbourne herself has questioned whether or not she plans to come back to the show after the hiatus.

During March 10th's episode, the wife of Ozzy Osbourne Osbourne explained that while she doesn't agree with Morgan's opinion, she supported his voicing it.

Co-host Sheryl Underwood responded, "While you are standing by your friend, it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist."

"He doesn't want to understand how Meghan was treated was racism and then says ... 'I don't see it as being racist -- I don't believe what she's going through' -- it's that white entitlement, privilege that makes it racist upon itself," Underwood continued. "So if you're saying 'I stand with you,' how do you address people who say then you are standing with racism? I'm not saying that you are."

Osbourne then asked: "So if I like Piers and he's seen as racist, I'm racist? Is that what you're saying?"

After the episode aired, Osbourne apologized on Twitter for her comments and to "anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused, or let down by what I said."

She said she was "panicked, felt blindsided [and] got defensive."

"There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast! I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us & will continue to learn, listen and do better," Osbourne's statement continued.

A CBS spokesperson told Fox News in a statement on Tuesday, "CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions. We’re also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on ‘The Talk.'"

"This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary. The show will extend its production hiatus until next Tuesday as we continue to review these issues," the statement continued.

Osbourne has since faced further allegations including one from former "The Talk" co-host Holly Robinson Peete. Peete claimed that Osbourne played a role in getting her fired after she said Peete was "too ghetto." Osbourne has denied the accusations.

