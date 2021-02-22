Kris Jenner launching own beauty line following the success of Kylie, Kim's lines: report

Kris Jenner is keeping up with the skincare industry.

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is cooking up a beauty brand of her own following the multi-million dollar success of her daughters' cosmetics lines, E! News reported.

The momager trademarked "Kris Jenner Beauty," "Kris Jenner Skin" and "Kris Jenner Skincare," according to documents obtained by E! News filed earlier this month. It’s unclear if Jenner will debut her own products under one brand name or separate categories.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star will reportedly sell beauty items such including skincare lotions, nail care products, false eyelashes, cosmetics, hair care products and fragrances, the report suggests.

Jenner has plenty of experience. The 65-year-old reality star was credited with being the mastermind behind daughter Kylie Jenner’s namesake beauty empire Kylie Cosmetics, which sold a 51% controlling stake to cosmetics company Coty last year for $600 million, effectively valuing the company at $1.2 billion. She also had a hand in developing Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty, which Coty purchased a 20% stake in last month for $200 million.

A number of stars have carved out their own space in the beauty industry in recent months. Jennifer Lopez last month announced JLo Beauty, focused on olive oil-based anti-aging products. And on the heels of her widely successful inclusive makeup line, Rihanna debuted Fenty Skincare last year in partnership with LVMH.

Jenner has not yet publically confirmed the beauty line.