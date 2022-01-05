Chris Noth cut from ‘And Just Like That’ finale amid sexual assault allegations: reports

Chris Noth will not see himself return for the upcoming season finale of "And Just Like That."

According to reports, a scene, in which his "Sex and the City" character Mr. Big was to reunite with his flame, Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie, has been scrapped.

Noth’s character died of a heart attack following a Peloton workout in the premiere episode of "And Just Like That."

He was apparently supposed to appear in a dream-state fantasy sequence where the pair come together on Paris’ Pont des Arts bridge as Carrie scattered his ashes.

The actor was also dropped from his regular role on the CBS series "The Equalizer" in the wake of the sexual assault accusations against him in December.

HBO Max had no comment when reached by Fox News Digital for comment.

Reports on Wednesday suggested showrunners felt the filmed and archived footage of Noth’s appearance in the series wasn’t significant enough to risk allowing it to air given the allegations that have been made against Noth.

Noth has denied the allegations.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," a statement from Noth previously provided to Fox News Digital by his reps read. "These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual."

At the time the allegations were raised, "Sex and the City" stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis spoke out publicly in support of the women who have claimed Noth sexually assaulted them.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," read the trio's joint statement, shared on Instagram. "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences."

They added: "We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."