Ana de Armas' casting as Marilyn Monroe defended by the pop culture icon's estate

Marilyn Monroe's estate is backing the casting of Ana de Armas as the pop culture icon.

De Armas recently received backlash on social media after the trailer for the Netflix film "Blonde" dropped on July 28.

"i know the movie hasn't come out yet but Blonde starring Ana de Armas looks stunning and the scenes gives me chills but i know y'all still hear her accent.. like it's STRONG," one Twitter user wrote.

"They rly made that whole a-- Marilyn Monroe movie and didn't hire Ana de Armas an accent coach," another added.

Monroe's estate, which is not involved in the "Blonde" film, defending de Armas' casting.

"Marilyn Monroe is a singular Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history," Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which owns the Marilyn Monroe Estate, told Variety.

"Any actor that steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the film in its entirety!"

"Blonde" was written and directed by Andrew Dominik. The film is based on the book written by Joyce Carol Oates in 2000. Other cast members include Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.

The movie received a NC-17 rating, meaning nobody under 17 will be permitted to watch the film. This is the first Netflix film to receive the rating.

De Armas has been candid about her preparation for the film. To prepare for the role of Monroe , de Armas studied the book written by Oates along with photographs, video and audio recordings of Monroe

"We worked on this film for hours, every single day for almost a year," de Armas said. "I read Joyce’s novel, studied hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, films — anything I could get my hands on. Every scene is inspired by an existing photograph. We’d pore over every detail in the photo and debate what was happening in it."

The Cuban actress also revealed she spent nearly a year working on Monroe's accent.

"It took me nine months of dialect coaching, and practicing and some ADR sessions [to get the accent right]," De Armas told The Sunday Tiems. "It was a big torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried."

Netflix will drop "Blonde" on Sept. 23.