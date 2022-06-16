Ana de Armas seen as Marilyn Monroe for first time in Netflix's 'Blonde' teaser

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Netflix gave fans a sneak peek at Ana de Armas' Marilyn Monroe with the teaser trailer of "Blonde."

The trailer dropped Thursday and features de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. The trailer shows the actress in various scenes.

"Blonde" was written and directed by Andrew Dominik. The film is based on the book written by Joyce Carol Oates in 2000. Other cast members include Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.

The movie has received a NC-17 rating, meaning nobody under 17 will be permitted to watch the film. This is the first Netflix film to receive the rating.

NC-17 is the highest rating the Motion Picture Association will assign to films. Rated R allows minors 17 and under to view a movie with a parent or guardian.

Dominik's "ambitions were very clear from the start: to present a version of Marilyn Monroe's life through her lens," according to de Armas.

"He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane," de Armas told Netflix Queue for a "Blonde" first look interview. "I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen."

To prepare for the role of Monroe, de Armas studied the book written by Oates along with photographs, video and audio recordings of Monroe.

"We worked on this film for hours, every single day for almost a year," de Armas said. "I read Joyce’s novel, studied hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, films — anything I could get my hands on. Every scene is inspired by an existing photograph. We’d pore over every detail in the photo and debate what was happening in it."

"The first question was always, ‘What was Norma Jeane feeling here?’ We wanted to tell the human side of her story. Fame is what made Marilyn the most visible person in the world, but it also made Norma the most invisible."

"Blonde" will be released on September 23.