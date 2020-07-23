Amy Winehouse’s mom shares touching tribute on the ninth anniversary of singer’s death

Amy Winehouse’s mother is honoring her daughter on the ninth anniversary of the singer’s death.

Janis Winehouse took to Twitter on Thursday and shared a photo of the star’s Christian Louboutin heels placed next to a candle.

“Love Janis Xxx,” the mourning matriarch tweeted.

Janis is the co-founder of the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which aims to help disadvantaged young people make informed choices about drugs and alcohol.

Winehouse, a beehived British soul singer whose battle with addiction became a tabloid fixture, was found dead in her London apartment on July 23, 2011, at age 27. The cause of death was alcohol intoxication.

In her lifetime, Winehouse became one of the most celebrated singers of the past decade, selling millions of albums and winning five Grammy Awards, the New York Times reported.

Back in 2018, Winehouse’s pal Blake Wood told Fox News that there are many misconceptions that still exist about his beloved friend years after her death.

“She was kind,” he said. “Her selflessness was unlike anyone I’ve ever met. She was extremely smart and funny. Always 10 steps ahead of you. She always knew where you were going and would beat you to it. Her wit was incredible. Very wise for her age. Knew so much about music, knew so much about jazz… She was always pushing me to make work. We were both at our happiest when we were creating.”

Wood said he was aware Winehouse was struggling with drug addiction. However, he tried to be there as a friend as media scrutiny intensified while she tried to cope with fame.

“When I met her, there were times certainly where it was life or death,” he said. “Addiction is such a horrible disease and to see someone suffer from that, you just try to help them the best that you can… And I think there was a stigma, especially in that time in England, around seeking help with addiction. People were labeled as crazy if they wanted to see a therapist. And me coming from America and being raised by a therapist, it never was an issue for me to discuss.”

The New York Times reported that as her song “Rehab” was still climbing the charts, Winehouse made headlines for drug binges and arrests that left her hospitalized.

“I do know day-to-day, it was very difficult," said Wood. "You would open the door and there were hounds of photographers trying to create their own narrative of you instead of asking, ‘How can we help you?’ They were literally out for blood. And that energy was very scary to be around. It was horrible for her. I wish I could have taken that away. I did the best I could to support her at that time. She wanted nothing more than to walk down the street and take the subway. She wanted some normalcy in her life. I did try to bring that to her.”

Wood insisted Winehouse’s willingness to quit drugs is seemingly forgotten. The Washington Post reported that at the time of Winehouse's death there were no illegal drugs in her system.

“To see her overcome drug use was huge,” he said. “But that wasn’t really talked about. Not that it was anybody’s business, but now that we’re looking back on her life, I think it’s important to see these amazing personal triumphs she made for her health… She was able to have some incredible performances during our friendship… I wished people saw more of that positivity. I wish those personal triumphs were portrayed more publicly.”

Remembering Winehouse is still bittersweet for Wood. But now, he hopes audiences will see her beyond the doomed persona.

“She was at the height of her fame and that was a whole uncomfortable whirlwind,” he said. “…But she was human. And I hope people can connect to that… I just want people to remember the incredible gift she shared with the world.”