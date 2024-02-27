Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter

Amy Schumer shares diagnosis after being ridiculed for looks, ‘Golden Girls' writer dishes on Betty White

Princess Xenia lands Playboy cover, Sylvester Stallone shares decision to leave California

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Amy Schumer in black poses for a photo at "The Tonight Show" split the cast of the "Golden Girls" posing for a photograph

After the Internet hounded Amy Schumer over her appearance, the comedian revealed she had been diagnosed with Cushing Syndrome. "Golden Girls" writer Stan Zimmerman shared what Betty Whites dynamic with co-star Estelle Getty was really like on set. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

'NO LAUGHING MATTER' - Amy Schumer diagnosed with Cushing syndrome after critics commented on her appearance. Continue reading here…

‘GOLDEN’ GRIPE - 'Golden Girls' star Betty White made jokes at Estelle Getty's 'expense' to deflect from her dementia: author. Continue reading here…

Princess Xenia on the cover of Playboy

Princess Xenia appeared on the cover of Playboy Germany’s March 2024 issue. (Ana Dias for Playboy)

RISQUÉ ROYAL - German princess strips down for Playboy: 'The first and last time I get naked.' Continue reading here…

‘IT’S A DONE DEAL' - Sylvester Stallone is 'permanently' leaving California behind for Florida. Continue reading here…

'RIPPED OFF' - 'Wheel of Fortune' fans complain game show 'messed it up again' after contestant is denied prize money. Continue reading here…

Kevin Costner in a cowboy hat rides a horse in the trailer for Horizon

Kevin Costner not only starred in but directed his film "Horizon." (Warner Bros.)

'BIGGEST STRUGGLE' - Kevin Costner admits 'Horizon' was 'biggest struggle' as he unveils first look at Western film. Continue reading here…

'POOR DECISION' - Eagles co-founder Don Henley testifies ‘poor decision’ led to past drugs and sex worker arrest. Continue reading here…

WHERE'S WENDY? - Wendy Williams top 5 documentary bombshells. Continue reading here…

'FOREVER GRATEFUL' - Rocker Tommy Lee says he has 'my life back' after 'monumental' hand surgery for 'debilitating' condition. Continue reading here…

Martha Stewart smiles with pearl drop earrings in a black shirt

Martha Stewart shared what she prefers to wear instead of underwear. (Getty Images)

'JUST IN CASE' - Martha Stewart, 82, confesses she wears swimsuits instead of underwear. Continue reading here…

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending