Amy Schumer shares diagnosis after being ridiculed for looks, ‘Golden Girls' writer dishes on Betty White

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
'NO LAUGHING MATTER' - Amy Schumer diagnosed with Cushing syndrome after critics commented on her appearance. Continue reading here…
‘GOLDEN’ GRIPE - 'Golden Girls' star Betty White made jokes at Estelle Getty's 'expense' to deflect from her dementia: author. Continue reading here…
RISQUÉ ROYAL - German princess strips down for Playboy: 'The first and last time I get naked.' Continue reading here…
‘IT’S A DONE DEAL' - Sylvester Stallone is 'permanently' leaving California behind for Florida. Continue reading here…
'RIPPED OFF' - 'Wheel of Fortune' fans complain game show 'messed it up again' after contestant is denied prize money. Continue reading here…
'BIGGEST STRUGGLE' - Kevin Costner admits 'Horizon' was 'biggest struggle' as he unveils first look at Western film. Continue reading here…
'POOR DECISION' - Eagles co-founder Don Henley testifies ‘poor decision’ led to past drugs and sex worker arrest. Continue reading here…
WHERE'S WENDY? - Wendy Williams top 5 documentary bombshells. Continue reading here…
'FOREVER GRATEFUL' - Rocker Tommy Lee says he has 'my life back' after 'monumental' hand surgery for 'debilitating' condition. Continue reading here…
'JUST IN CASE' - Martha Stewart, 82, confesses she wears swimsuits instead of underwear. Continue reading here…
LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA