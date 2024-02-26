Martha Stewart, 82, confesses she wears swimsuits instead of underwear

Martha Stewart admits she wears bathing suits under her clothes instead of underwear.

The 82-year-old likes to be practical – in case she wants "to go swimming" at any time.

"I like bathing suits. I like wearing bathing suits under my clothes just in case I want to go swimming," Stewart told Page Six.

"Bathing suits are my underwear," she explained. "I don’t wear any of that structured stuff. No tight lace, no Skims for Martha. But I love Skims. I think they serve a very good purpose – but I don’t wear those. I only wear Aerie bathing suits under my clothes."

The celebrity chef went on to muse if Kim Kardashian, the founder of Skims, would care about her undergarments of choice.

"Is Kim Kardashian going to be mad at me?" she told the outlet, before adding, "No, she won’t be mad at me. She knows I don’t wear Skims."

Stewart is known for her nonconformity to age-appropriate fashion.

"I don’t think about age," she told Page Six in October at the Night of Stars Gala. "I think people are more and more and more [fabulous] than they’ve ever been in their senior years, and I applaud every one of them."

"I’ve dressed the same since I was 17," Stewart added. "If you look at my pictures on my Instagram, I look pretty much the same."

The TV personality became the oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model in 2023. Stewart was photographed wearing a plunging, white one-piece bathing suit along with a handful of other swimsuits.

She chose to go on a diet in preparation for the SI Swimsuit moment.

"I didn't starve myself, but I didn't eat any bread or pasta for a couple of months," Stewart admitted in an interview with the "Today" show. "I went to Pilates every other day and that was great; I'm still going to Pilates every other day 'cause it's so great. And I just, I live a clean life anyway – good diet and good exercise and healthy skincare and all of that stuff."

"People talk about aging successfully, but I think of it as living gracefully and living to the absolute fullest," she continued. "I’m about trying new things and learning new things every single day. Staying fresh, being interesting and interested. Staying curious, staying busy, developing new friendships."

