Kevin Costner admits 'Horizon' was 'biggest struggle' as he unveils first look at Western film

Oscar-winner Kevin Costner released trailer to his Western saga, his first project since 'Yellowstone'

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Kevin Costner rode off into the sunset from "Yellowstone" and into the American Southwest with the release of the first trailer for his four-part Western drama, "Horizon: An American Saga."

The teaser clip for the post-Civil War epic was filmed in Utah and made by Territory Pictures (Costner's production company), in association with Warner Bros.

In addition to starring in the feature film, Costner also directed "Horizon," based on a script he co-wrote with John Baird. 

KEVIN COSTNER, CHRISTINE BAUMGARTNER DIVORCE FINALIZED

Kevin Costner rides a horse in Horizon movie trailer

Kevin Costner released the first trailer for "Horizon" on Monday. (Warner Bros.)

When asked during a Zoom panel if "Horizon" was more difficult to make than "Dances with Wolves," Costner revealed that his 30-year epic took the cake.

"This is by far the biggest struggle," Costner said, via Variety. "I’m shocked at what we were able to get. I shot ‘Dances’ for 106 days, I shot the movie you’re just seeing right now in 52."

KEVIN COSTNER INVESTS IN UTAH FOR NEXT CAREER MOVE

He added, "I did learn a lot and I was able to use every trick in the book to try to bring this movie to ground and to bring it to an audience. And there’s four of them!"

Cowboys shoot guns from the back of a horse-drawn wagon

"Horizon: An American Saga" takes place in the post-Civil War West. (Warner Bros.)

"Horizon" marks the fourth time Costner's sat in the director's chair. His last directorial effort was more than 20 years ago with "Open Range," followed by the 1997 film "The Postman." He earned multiple Academy Awards for "Dances with Wolves" in 1990.

While the premise of "Horizon" wasn't explained in the three-minute trailer, Costner highlights the beauty of the American Southwest before zeroing in on the ensemble cast, which includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Jena Malone and Abbey Lee.

In one scene, Jamie Campbell Bower points toward Costner's weapon and asks, "You use that much this year?"

Kevin Costner wears cowboy hat while riding a horse in Horizon trailer

In addition to starring in the Western drama, Costner directed the film and also co-wrote "Horizon." (Warner Bros.)

Luke Wilson stands next to a covered wagon in Horizon trailer

Luke Wilson leads a group of settlers through the West. (Warner Bros.)

Costner responded, "Haven't had much need of it yet," before flashbacks show him wielding his weapon with ease.

"Looks like we got ourselves a bad man right here," Bower said as Costner walked away.

Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe and Ella Hunt and round out the star-studded roster.

Costner's country western saga debuts in theaters on Friday, June 28. The second part of the epic will be released 49 days later, on Friday, Aug. 16.

Sienna Miller rests her hand on her face.

Sienna Miller joins the all-star cast, which also includes Sam Worthington, Jena Malone and Jamie Campbell Bower. (Warner Bros.)

The "Field of Dreams" actor was so impressed with the Utah landscape while filming "Horizon" that he decided to put down roots in St. George and build a state-of-the art film studio.

St. George Mayor Michele Randall confirmed with Fox News Digital that Territory Film Studios is hoping to "break ground in the spring or summer," depending on permitting processes.

Once completed, the studios will have 70,000 square feet of sound stages, 51,000 square feet of production warehouses and nearly 32,000 square feet of production offices.

Kevin Costner film studio mock up with drawings of buildings for production offices

Kevin Costner's new Territory Film Studio in St. George, Utah, will have a restaurant and catering department. (Greater Zion Tourism Office)

The lot will also include a sit-down restaurant and an on-site catering department.

"He has truly fallen in love with this state, because it's so diverse and so beautiful, and people," Greater Zion Tourism sales manager Joyce Kelly said. "So, I knew what he was looking for, and I believe I found him the right partner. And so they're going to do a joint venture they called Territory Film Studios."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

