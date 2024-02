Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A German princess traded in her tiara for a bedsheet and not much else.

Xenia Florence Gabriela Sophie Iris, the princess of Saxony, made history as the first aristocrat to pose for Playboy.

The 37-year-old is the cover girl of Playboy Germany’s March 2024 issue. The sizzling snaps feature the topless royal modeling sheer white undergarments that leave little to the imagination.

"I think it’s the right time," Xenia told Fox News Digital. "I feel totally great. It's ... the first and last time I get naked, Playboy exclusive material, but it was such an experience."

"I just … got some makeup [done] in my kimono, and then I was naked for two days," she shared. "I felt so comfortable around the team. … I always wanted to be a pop star like Britney Spears, but I never dreamed of being in the press all over the world … as a natural woman."

Germany hasn’t had an active royal family or monarch since the end of World War I, People magazine reported. However, the country still has several noble houses that at one point ruled over several of the German states. According to the outlet, Xenia’s noble ancestors include her great-great-grandfather, Friedrich August III, the last king of Saxony.

Xenia earned her title as a descendent of the German House of Wettin, the U.K.'s Independent reported.

"I asked my mom before I did it," Xenia said of posing for Playboy. "Her opinion was important to me. She said, ‘You know what girl? If you feel it, then do it.’ That was the key, and I felt it. So, everyone was fine with it. I even got a message … from one of my cousins whom I haven’t spoken to in 20 years. He said, ‘Wow, congratulations! You did a great job by breaking this wall.’ I was like, ‘Wow, even my own family is on my side.'

"It changed because, 10 years ago, it was just the men in my family who had the power," Xenia explained. "You had to do what they said and it was a struggle. But then I decided to make my own way, my own path. Now, I’m happier than ever."

Xenia said the goal of her risqué photo shoot was to show women that all bodies are beautiful exactly as they are.

"I’ve had all these thoughts in my mind about getting bigger breasts," she admitted. "But then I was like, ‘No, I’m a mom. I have [stretch] marks. I’m skinny, but that’s OK. It’s OK to have little boobs.’ That was my decision. … I’m proud to have a working body. I really don’t care about the size. We tell the boys that size doesn’t matter. Well, our sizes also don’t matter."

Xenia, who previously made her mark as a reality TV star, said she once faced pressure to go under the knife from her peers.

"I thought, ‘I’m the one without any surgery in this group, do I fit in?’ she said. "I just wanted to be myself. I didn’t want to get anything just because someone told me to get surgery. I’m content with my decision."

Xenia is no stranger to being in the spotlight. She described her childhood as being surrounded by cameras. And when reality TV came knocking on her door, she answered.

"It turns out that I’m really good at it," she chuckled.

She even used her TV fame in Europe to try to find a husband. Xenia claimed she’s been proposed to a whopping six times.

"It’s not always my bad at these things!" she insisted. "Maybe three or four … but that’s not the easy part of being a princess. You never know if people want you for your title or just yourself. I even tried to find a man undercover on BBC’s ‘Undercover Princesses,’ [and] it didn’t work out.

"There have always been cameras in my family," said Xenia. "It’s kind of what everyone thinks about when they think of a princess. I had to go to events with other royals. But on the other side, my mom tried to always raise me normally. I helped [around] the house [by] cleaning to get some money.

"I was totally normal. … Everyone thinks that being a princess means you have no issues, no worries, just a lot of money. People always think I have everything. But, in reality, I work for everything. I wanted to do my own thing and not just rely on what my family told me to do."

When asked what it would take for a man to impress her today, Xenia remarked, "That’s right — everyone knows me naked.

"Well, the most sexy thing for me is humor," she said. "I love Ryan Reynolds, but I also love his wife, so everything is fine."

When it comes to her heritage, Xenia said the last king of Saxony would have approved of her latest gig.

"I was meditating two weeks before the shoot because I was so nervous," she said. "I didn’t realize it was getting real. So, I started to meditate. I then started to get this strange feeling. I felt like he did this little wink to me and said, ‘Do it.’ I know, it’s so crazy, but I just felt that I had his approval. I had a feeling I channeled him. Of course, I’ve never met him, but I just had a feeling he would say yes. I can’t tell you why, but that’s the feeling I got, yes."

As for critics who gawk at her photos, Xenia has a special message for them.

"How dare you tell me what a princess should do?" she said. "Who are you? I am a princess, and I can do whatever I want, as everyone else should."