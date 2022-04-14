Amy Schumer says Oscars joke led to death threats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amy Schumer revealed she received death threats over a joke she told at the 94th Academy Awards.

Schumer's pretending that Kirsten Dunst was a seat-filler at the Oscars led to death threats "so bad" the Secret Service got involved, the comedian told Howard Stern on his radio show.

"I got death threats," she explained. "The Secret Service reached out to me."

"They were so bad the Secret Service reached out, yeah, about that bit," Schumer claimed. "I'm like, ‘I think you have the wrong number. This is Amy, not Will [Smith]. You must have the wrong number.'"

"Not that I want Will to get death threats, but the misogyny is unbelievable."

"They were that serious and that many," she added when Stern expressed doubt.

The "Trainwreck" actress also claimed the Los Angeles Police Department reached out to her.

The LAPD did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Schumer clarified to Stern that all of her jokes were run by the targets before the award ceremony took place.

The 40-year-old comedian addressed the backlash she received for the joke days after the Oscars ceremony.

"Hey I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst. I love her too! That was a choreographed bit she was in on," Schumer wrote on her Instagram story. "Wouldn’t disrespect that queen like that."

Schumer joked at the 94th Academy Awards that Dunst, who was sitting with her husband and "Power of the Dog" co-star Jesse Plemons, was a seat filler.

"Here’s a seat filler," Schumer told the camera, while explaining the concept to viewers. "Honey, do you want to go to the bathroom?"

The comedian then sat down in Dunst's place and began a conversation with Plemons.

"Jesse, I loved you in ‘Power of the Dog,'" Schumer said. Plemons replied, "You know, that was my wife, Amy."

"You’re married to that seat filler?" she responded.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to criticize the comedian's joke.

"kirsten dunst DID NOT set tom cruise on fire at 11 years old for amy schumer to call her a seat filler !" one user wrote .

"please never invite amy schumer to an award show again…why she using ukraine and trans people as a punchline..and then calling kirsten dunst a seat filler infront of her husband? oh she needs a SMACK," another user chimed in .

"Let’s not forget Amy Schumer removing Kirsten Dunst, an Academy nominated actor, from her seat & calling her a 'seat filler' as a bit. I’m so tired of jokes at women’s expense. The whole show was cheap. Booo," another user added.

Dunst was nominated in the best supporting actress category for her performance in "The Power of the Dog."