Amy Schumer addresses Kirsten Dunst seat-filler Oscars joke after receiving backlash online

Amy Schumer addressed an Oscars joke she made that didn't sit well with at-home viewers.

Schumer took to her Instagram story on Monday to explain her decision to refer to actress Kirsten Dunst as a "seat filler."

"Hey I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst. I love her too! That was a choreographed bit she was in on," Schumer wrote. "Wouldn’t disrespect that queen like that."

Schumer joked at the 94th Academy Awards that Dunst, who was sitting with her husband and "Power of the Dog" co-star Jesse Plemons, was a seat filler.

"Here’s a seat filler," Schumer told the camera, while explaining the concept to viewers. "Honey, do you want to go to the bathroom?"

The comedian then sat down in Dunst's place and began a conversation with Plemons.

"Jesse, I loved you in ‘Power of the Dog,'" Schumer said. Plemons replied, "You know, that was my wife, Amy."

"You’re married to that seat filler?" she responded.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to criticize the comedian's joke.

"kirsten dunst DID NOT set tom cruise on fire at 11 years old for amy schumer to call her a seat filler !" one user wrote.

"please never invite amy schumer to an award show again…why she using ukraine and trans people as a punchline..and then calling kirsten dunst a seat filler infront of her husband? oh she needs a SMACK," another user chimed in.

"Let’s not forget Amy Schumer removing Kirsten Dunst, an Academy nominated actor, from her seat & calling her a 'seat filler' as a bit. I’m so tired of jokes at women’s expense. The whole show was cheap. Booo," another user added.

Dunst was nominated in the best supporting actress category for her performance in "The Power of the Dog."

Schumer also received criticism over her joke about Jennifer Lawrence gaining weight. The comedian was referring to the actress' pregnancy, but viewers didn't enjoy that joke either.

"why did amy schumer just make a comment about jennifer lawrence's weight like it was nothing," one user wrote online.

"anyway the real enemy last night was amy schumer. jennifer lawrence shoulda slapped her for making comments about her weight and I wouldn’t have batted an eyelid," another said.