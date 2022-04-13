Amy Schumer shuts down speculation she was going to joke about Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ tragedy at 2022 Oscars

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amy Schumer is toeing the line many comedians in the current climate are wary of when it comes to joking about certain topics or events that occur under the show business umbrella.

In a recent Instagram post, the "Life & Beth" star, 40, addressed rumors that she had a bit prepared about Alec Baldwin’s tragic "Rust" incident while hosting the 94th Academy Awards.

"I also was never going to say the Alec Baldwin joke at the Oscar’s [sic]. But I am saying anything I want at my live shows," Schumer wrote Tuesday on Instagram while also denying a social media headline that she and husband Chris Fischer were relocating from New York City to the West Coast after reportedly scooping up a $12.5 million mansion in nearby Montecito, California.

"Hope you come out," she relayed to fans about her traveling standup show, which is set to run from August 2022 "through the holidays!"

AMY SCHUMER USES OSCARS CUT JOKE ABOUT ALEC BALDWIN, 'RUST' SHOOTING DURING COMEDY SHOW

The "Inside Amy Schumer" star later used the joke during her April 2 comedy show at Las Vegas’ Mirage Theatre, according to Vanity Fair.

"It was just a f---ing bummer. All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity," she told the audience. "It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn’t allowed to say on TV."

2022 OSCARS CALLED OUT BY VIEWERS OVER COVID JOKE AND MORE

"I want to preface these Oscar jokes by saying that my lawyer said not to say these," she pressed during the show. "Don’t tell anybody and don’t get mad at me. ‘Don’t Look Up’ is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun. I wasn’t allowed to say any of that, but you can just come up and [slap] someone."

Schumer's co-hosting of the Oscars, alongside fellow comedian Wanda Sykes and actress Regina Hall, was infamously overshadowed by Will Smith’s viral smacking of funnyman Chris Rock, which Schumer later admitted left her traumatized.

"Still triggered and traumatized," she previously wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post after Smith, 53, slapped Rock on stage at the March 27 awards show.

AMY SCHUMER ADDRESSES KIRSTEN DUNST SEAT-FILLER OSCARS JOKE AFTER RECEIVING BACKLASH ONLINE

She added, "I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing."

Smith has since resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and was handed a 10-year ban from Academy-related events.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Meanwhile, Baldwin has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit after a gun he was holding on the set of "Rust" discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The actor has claimed he did not pull the trigger of the gun and an investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.