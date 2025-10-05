Amy Schumer displays 'legs for days' as comedian continues her weight-loss journey

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amy Schumer is showing off her impressive weight-loss.

On Saturday, the 44-year-old comedian took to social media to share a photo of her dramatic transformation. Schumer, who was wearing a tiny black dress and heels, was accompanied by two friends as the threesome enjoyed the Paul McCartney concert in Las Vegas.

Friends and fans were quick to share their thoughts, praising the actress for her progress.

"Okay Amyyyyyy🔥" comedian Anjelah Johnson commented.

"Ok legs for days!!🔥🔥❤️" the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Margaret Josephs added.

"Those legs ❤️❤️❤️" Isla Fisher wrote.

During an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show" earlier this year, the comedian opened up about her scary experience trying medication for weight-loss purposes.

"I have this gene - GDF15 - which makes you extremely prone to nausea which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy. So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago and I was like bedridden, I was vomiting and then you have no energy but other people take it and they're all good," she explained.

"I lost 30 pounds so quick," said Schumer, who is mom to 4-year-old son, Gene, whom she shares with husband, Chris Fischer. "I looked great and I couldn't lift my head off the pillow, so what's the point?"

Ozempic, which is a semaglutide injection, was originally approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes, but the medication has increasingly been prescribed off label for weight loss, along with several other similar medications.

The actress has been open about her Ozempic use before and once blasted celebrities for saying they lost weight by simply eating "smaller portions" and "lying" about using the injectable drug.

"Like, shut the f--- up!" she said during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live!" in 2023. "You are on Ozempic or one of those things or you got work done. Just stop."

"Like, a year ago, I tried it," she said. "It's like, you know, you try it. And I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son. I was so skinny, and he’s throwing a ball at me and [I couldn’t]."

"And you're like, ‘OK, this isn’t livable for me,'" she added.

In March, Schumer praised the effects of Mounjaro (also known as tirzepatide) in a video clip shared on Instagram with her nearly 13 million followers.

"I wanted to share and keep it 100 with you, that years ago – and yes, this is completely unsafe to be driving and making a video – years ago, three years ago, I tried Wegovy and I was like puking," Schumer said in the clip captured while she was behind the wheel.

"I couldn't handle it. I don't know if they've changed the formula or whatever… but anyway, I went on this telehealth meeting with MidiHealth, and it was cheap. I wanted to try it myself, cause I wanted to recommend it to my friends who are like nurses and teachers."

In addition to the injectable medication, which is primarily used to treat type 2 diabetes, the "Trainwreck" star has a new routine which includes hormones.

"They put me on estrogen and progesterone because I realized I was in perimenopause and my symptoms of being in perimenopause have disappeared," Schumer said.

"My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy, I want to get down more if you know what I mean – I'm talking about sex."

She added, "So that's been great, Mounjaro’s been great… I'm having a really good experience with it and I wanted to keep it real with you about that."