Amy Schumer displays toned abs in unfiltered selfie after weight-loss transformation

Amy Schumer isn’t hiding behind filters.

The 44-year-old comedian showed off her flat abs in a mirror selfie this week, rocking a sports bra and dark-colored pants while keeping things candid with her fans.

Her social media caption read, "No filter, no filler, no clean mirror."

In the photo, Schumer stood in front of a bathroom mirror, with her toned midriff on display. Her post comes months after she shared her health and fitness journey with her fans.

This isn’t the first time Schumer has shown off her transformation.

Earlier this month, she posted a photo of herself in a black dress and heels at a concert in Las Vegas — and fans, including celebrity friends, gushed.

"OK, legs for days!!" "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Margaret Josephs commented.

"Those legs," added actress Isla Fisher, with three red heart emojis.

The mom of one also took her transformation seaside in July, posing on a yacht in a black-and-white swimsuit that highlighted her toned frame.

Earlier this year on "The Howard Stern Show," Schumer opened up about her health struggles, saying, "I have this gene — GDF15 — which makes you extremely prone to nausea. … So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago, and I was bedridden. I was vomiting — and then you have no energy."

She added, "I lost 30 pounds so quick. … I looked great, but I couldn’t lift my head off the pillow, so what’s the point?"

Ozempic, a semaglutide injection, was originally approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treating Type 2 diabetes, but the medication has increasingly been prescribed off-label for weight loss, along with several similar drugs.

In March, Schumer praised the effects of Mounjaro (also known as tirzepatide) in an Instagram video shared with her nearly 13 million followers.

"I wanted to share and keep it 100 with you — years ago … I tried Wegovy and I was puking," Schumer said in the clip filmed in her car.

In addition to the injectable medication, which is primarily used to treat Type 2 diabetes, the "Trainwreck" star said she now includes hormone therapy in her routine.

"They put me on estrogen and progesterone because I realized I was in perimenopause, and my symptoms have disappeared," Schumer said.

"My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy. … I’m having a really good experience," she added. "I wanted to keep it real with you about that."

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.