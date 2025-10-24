Expand / Collapse search
Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer displays toned abs in unfiltered selfie after weight-loss transformation

Comedian shares candid selfie months after opening up about Ozempic struggles and Mounjaro success

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Denise Austins SI Swimsuit model daughter says shes all for Ozempic but personally would never take it Video

Denise Austins SI Swimsuit model daughter says shes all for Ozempic but personally would never take it

Denise Austins Swimsuit Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Katie Austin said she supports people who take Ozempic for weight loss but explained why she would never take it herself.

Amy Schumer isn’t hiding behind filters.

The 44-year-old comedian showed off her flat abs in a mirror selfie this week, rocking a sports bra and dark-colored pants while keeping things candid with her fans.

Her social media caption read, "No filter, no filler, no clean mirror."

In the photo, Schumer stood in front of a bathroom mirror, with her toned midriff on display. Her post comes months after she shared her health and fitness journey with her fans.

Amy Schumer shares mirror selfie showing flat abs with "no filter."

Amy Schumer shares mirror selfie showing flat abs with "no filter." (Amy Schumer/Instagram)

This isn’t the first time Schumer has shown off her transformation.

Earlier this month, she posted a photo of herself in a black dress and heels at a concert in Las Vegas — and fans, including celebrity friends, gushed.

"OK, legs for days!!" "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Margaret Josephs commented.

"Those legs," added actress Isla Fisher, with three red heart emojis.

The mom of one also took her transformation seaside in July, posing on a yacht in a black-and-white swimsuit that highlighted her toned frame.

Amy Schumer took her transformation seaside in July, posing on a yacht in a black-and-white swimsuit.

Amy Schumer took her transformation seaside in July, posing on a yacht in a black-and-white swimsuit. (Amy Schumer/Instagram)

Earlier this year on "The Howard Stern Show," Schumer opened up about her health struggles, saying, "I have this gene — GDF15 — which makes you extremely prone to nausea. … So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago, and I was bedridden. I was vomiting — and then you have no energy."

She added, "I lost 30 pounds so quick. … I looked great, but I couldn’t lift my head off the pillow, so what’s the point?"

Ozempic, a semaglutide injection, was originally approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treating Type 2 diabetes, but the medication has increasingly been prescribed off-label for weight loss, along with several similar drugs.

Amy Schumer Vanity Fair Oscars after party

Amy Schumer previously shared she tried Ozempic and "I was vomiting — and then you have no energy." (Getty Images)

In March, Schumer praised the effects of Mounjaro (also known as tirzepatide) in an Instagram video shared with her nearly 13 million followers.

Amy Schumer wears classic green shirt on Today show

Amy Schumer said she wanted to "keep it 100" with her fans. (Nathan Congleton)

"I wanted to share and keep it 100 with you — years ago … I tried Wegovy and I was puking," Schumer said in the clip filmed in her car.

In addition to the injectable medication, which is primarily used to treat Type 2 diabetes, the "Trainwreck" star said she now includes hormone therapy in her routine.

"They put me on estrogen and progesterone because I realized I was in perimenopause, and my symptoms have disappeared," Schumer said.

"My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy. … I’m having a really good experience," she added. "I wanted to keep it real with you about that."

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

