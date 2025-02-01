Amy Schumer shares scary side effect from Ozempic that left her bedridden

Amy Schumer once hopped on board the Ozempic trend, but the side effects were so intense she had to stop.

During a recent appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," the comedian, 43, opened up about her scary experience trying the medication for weight-loss purposes.

"I have this gene - GDF15 - which makes you extremely prone to nausea which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy. So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago and I was like bedridden, I was vomiting and then you have no energy but other people take it and they're all good," she explained.

"I lost 30 pounds so quick," said Schumer, who is mom to 4-year-old son, Gene, whom she shares with husband, Chris Fischer. "I looked great and I couldn't lift my head off the pillow, so what's the point?"

Ozempic, which is a semaglutide injection, was originally approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes, but the medication has increasingly been prescribed off label for weight loss, along with several other similar medications.

The actress has been open about her Ozempic-use before and once blasted celebrities for saying they lost weight by simply eating "smaller portions" and "lying" about using the injectable drug.

"Like, shut the f--- up!" she said during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live!" in 2023. "You are on Ozempic or one of those things or you got work done. Just stop."

"Like, a year ago, I tried it," she said. "It's like, you know, you try it. And I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son. I was so skinny, and he’s throwing a ball at me and [I couldn’t]."

"And you're like, ‘OK, this isn’t livable for me,'" she added.

Schumer is not the only celebrity who has opened up about her experience using the drug.

During a recent episode of his " This Life of Mine " podcast, James Corden explained why it "didn't really work" for him.

"I tried Ozempic, and it won’t be surprising to you when you look at me now, that it didn’t really work," Corden told guest Richard Osman. "I tried it for a bit, and then what I realized was I was like, ‘Oh no, nothing about my eating has anything to do with being hungry.’ All this does is make you feel not hungry. But I am very rarely eating [because of hunger]."

"You are looking at someone who’s eaten a king size, and when I say king size [Cadbury] Dairy Milk — one you give someone for Christmas — in a carwash," the comedian added. "None of that was like, ‘Oh, I’m so hungry’. It is not that, it’s something else."