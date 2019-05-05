Amy Schumer, husband Chris Fischer expecting a boy

It's a boy for Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer.

The comedian revealed the happy news in an Instagram post slamming fast food chain Wendy's and calling out Chance the Rapper for endorsing the brand.

“Hey! We love @chancetherapper and hate to be the ones to tell him that Wendys is the only fast food chain refusing to protect farmworker women from sexual assault and rape in the fields. This is true," she wrote alongside a photo of herself with Fischer, 39, in a nursery.

"Please read that sentence again. Message for the people in charge: Instead of spicy nuggets, we want food that is harvested with dignity NOT violence. Please join the @fairfoodprogram and #BoycottWendys link in my bio of how you can help," the 37-year-old "Trainwreck" star continued.

At the very end of her post, she wrote, "Also we are having a boy."

Days earlier, she shared a photo of her growing bump from a doctor's office, writing, “Oh yeah does it feel to everyone like I’ve been pregnant for a long time? It must be getting annoying to you all that I’m still pregnant. Well imagine how I feel mother f—ker!!!!!!”

Schumer has been open about the struggles she's faced with her first pregnancy since announcing in October that she was expecting.

In February, she was forced to cancel a series of standup dates due to extreme morning sickness.