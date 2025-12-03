Amy Schumer dropped 50 pounds to battle disease that 'can kill you' if untreated

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amy Schumer isn’t holding back.

The comedian, 44, is doubling down on her dramatic physical transformation — and the serious medical emergency that pushed her there.

Schumer, who recently displayed a toned figure and flat abs in a no-filter mirror selfie, continues to spark conversation online, after sharing unfiltered and candid new photos.

"I never ever wear jewelry I don’t get Botox or filler," she said in a now-deleted Instagram post, immediately shutting down speculation about cosmetic enhancements.

"I didn’t lose 30lbs — I lost 50," she emphasized on social media.

Schumer said the weight loss wasn’t a Hollywood makeover moment — it was about staying alive.

"Not to look hot, which does feel fun and temporary," she explained. "I did it to survive. I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you, but the internet caught it and that disease has cleared."

The actress previously revealed she was diagnosed with Cushing syndrome, a hormonal disorder that can cause extreme swelling, fatigue and potentially fatal complications.

The diagnosis came after months of online commenters pointing out drastic changes in her face. Now she’s unapologetically addressing the intense scrutiny surrounding her transformation.

"Sorry for whatever feeling it’s giving you that I lost that weight," she said. "I’ve had plastic surgery over the years and I use [mounjaro]. Sorry to anyone they let down. I’m pain free. I can [play] tag with my son."

Schumer previously praised the effects of Mounjaro (also known as tirzepatide). She opened up about Ozempic struggles and the success of the injectable medication, which is primarily used to treat Type 2 diabetes.

The star’s new photos showed her noticeably slimmer after years of chronic pain and medical battles.

Schumer was seen sitting on a carpeted staircase with her long, wavy blonde hair falling over her shoulders. She wore a light-colored, cream or champagne-toned dress with lace detailing on the bodice and a ruffled skirt.

Fans have recently fueled speculation about her marriage to Chris Fischer — something Schumer flatly rejected.

On the right side of the since-deleted text photo, she included a vertical message that read: "Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism … fingers crossed we make it — he’s the best."

On the left, she addressed shifting hormones and body changes.

"Happy to share more if anyone has any questions about how I’m looking or feeling or where I am in my perimenopause process."

Schumer has been candid about rebuilding physical strength following back surgery, endometriosis treatments and her hormonal disorder.

Recent photos show a dramatically leaner, more defined frame — something she said is the result of survival.