Amy Schumer dropped 50 pounds to battle disease that 'can kill you' if untreated

Comedian addresses online speculation after Cushing syndrome diagnosis and dramatic physical transformation

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Brooke Burke shares her thoughts on the ‘benefits’ and ‘dangers’ of Ozempic Video

Brooke Burke shares her thoughts on the ‘benefits’ and ‘dangers’ of Ozempic

Brooke Burke weighed in on the debate over Ozempic. The TV personality warned that weight-loss drugs can be "dangerous" for those looking for a "quick fix."

Amy Schumer isn’t holding back.

The comedian, 44, is doubling down on her dramatic physical transformation — and the serious medical emergency that pushed her there.

Schumer, who recently displayed a toned figure and flat abs in a no-filter mirror selfie, continues to spark conversation online, after sharing unfiltered and candid new photos. 

"I never ever wear jewelry I don’t get Botox or filler," she said in a now-deleted Instagram post, immediately shutting down speculation about cosmetic enhancements.

"I didn’t lose 30lbs — I lost 50," she emphasized on social media.

AMY SCHUMER DISPLAYS 'LEGS FOR DAYS' AS COMEDIAN CONTINUES HER WEIGHT-LOSS JOURNEY

Split photos of Amy Schumer as a guest during a late-night talk show interview and another showing her walking outdoors in midtown Manhattan.

Amy Schumer's diagnosis came after months of online commenters pointing out drastic changes in her face. (Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images; Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

Schumer said the weight loss wasn’t a Hollywood makeover moment — it was about staying alive.

"Not to look hot, which does feel fun and temporary," she explained. "I did it to survive. I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you, but the internet caught it and that disease has cleared." 

The actress previously revealed she was diagnosed with Cushing syndrome, a hormonal disorder that can cause extreme swelling, fatigue and potentially fatal complications.

The diagnosis came after months of online commenters pointing out drastic changes in her face. Now she’s unapologetically addressing the intense scrutiny surrounding her transformation.

AMY SCHUMER DISPLAYS TONED ABS IN UNFILTERED SELFIE AFTER WEIGHT-LOSS TRANSFORMATION

"Sorry for whatever feeling it’s giving you that I lost that weight," she said. "I’ve had plastic surgery over the years and I use [mounjaro]. Sorry to anyone they let down. I’m pain free. I can [play] tag with my son."

A tan background filled with long paragraphs of vertically rotated white text from a now-deleted post from Amy Schumer.

Schumer said the weight loss wasn’t a Hollywood makeover moment — it was about staying alive. (Amy Schumer/Instagram)

Schumer previously praised the effects of Mounjaro (also known as tirzepatide). She opened up about Ozempic struggles and the success of the injectable medication, which is primarily used to treat Type 2 diabetes.

The star’s new photos showed her noticeably slimmer after years of chronic pain and medical battles.

AMY SCHUMER SHOWS OFF TONED FIGURE AND IMPRESSIVE WEIGHT LOSS IN NEW PHOTOS

Schumer was seen sitting on a carpeted staircase with her long, wavy blonde hair falling over her shoulders. She wore a light-colored, cream or champagne-toned dress with lace detailing on the bodice and a ruffled skirt.

Amy Schumer in a cream-colored dress sits on carpeted stairs in two photos, one full-body and one close-up.

Schumer was seen sitting on a carpeted staircase with her long, wavy blonde hair falling over her shoulders. She wore a light-colored, cream or champagne-toned dress with lace detailing on the bodice and a ruffled skirt. (Amy Schumer/Instagram)

Fans have recently fueled speculation about her marriage to Chris Fischer — something Schumer flatly rejected.

On the right side of the since-deleted text photo, she included a vertical message that read: "Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism … fingers crossed we make it — he’s the best."

Amy Schumer wears classic green shirt on Today show

Schumer has been candid about rebuilding physical strength following back surgery, endometriosis treatments and her hormonal disorder. (Nathan Congleton)

On the left, she addressed shifting hormones and body changes.

"Happy to share more if anyone has any questions about how I’m looking or feeling or where I am in my perimenopause process."

Schumer has been candid about rebuilding physical strength following back surgery, endometriosis treatments and her hormonal disorder. 

Recent photos show a dramatically leaner, more defined frame — something she said is the result of survival.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

