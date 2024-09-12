‘America's Got Talent’ judge Heidi Klum moved to tears after emotional performance: ‘Tough to watch’

Several tears were shed after an emotional performance on "America’s Got Talent."

During Wednesday night’s semifinals, drone act Sky Elements delivered a mesmerizing performance that left "America’s Got Talent" judges speechless and in tears.

"It was really tough to watch," judge Heidi Klum shared with Fox News Digital on the "America’s Got Talent" red carpet.

"It was tough to watch and not have tears coming down my face," Klum admitted. "And with that, all my eyelashes came off… it was so amazing… making us all emotional."

Sky Elements showcased an outdoor drone performance that illuminated the sky. The heartfelt act was dedicated to member Preston Ward’s late infant daughter Briley Rose.

The moving tribute told the emotional story of how a father lost his daughter. The performance featured a giant rose and butterflies.

Throughout the performance, the "America’s Got Talent" judges were moved to tears, along with the audience. When the act concluded, judge Simon Cowell was left speechless.

Howie Mandel was equally moved by the captivating performance.

"The drone show. My God. That broke me," Mandel told Fox News Digital.

The "America’s Got Talent" judge explained how the drone act made him even more emotional since Sky Elements performed on Sept. 11, when the nation lost a tremendous number of loved ones during the tragic attacks.

"It's like heartbreaking and wonderful at the same time," Mandel added.

"I'm a parent, and I'm a human… I live here in America. It checked so many boxes. Mostly just sadness, tears and all that."

During the "America’s Got Talent" semifinals, fellow judge Sofía Vergara was also affected by Sky Elements’ act.

"I mean, who knew that drones could make you so emotional?" Vergara said on the show.

"That was a surprise. That was so beautiful! That was, like, heartfelt, and I mean, I don't even know what to say. Congratulations! What a beautiful, beautiful job."

Sky Elements told Fox News Digital that, before the semifinals, Cowell advised them to deliver an emotional performance.

"Simon told us after the quarterfinals that he wants us to bring the emotion in to make him cry," members of Sky Elements remarked.



"I'm super happy that we were able to do that. I wasn't expecting him to be speechless, though. That was the next level of that. I think we just nailed that performance."

Sky Elements said they received an "outpouring" of support for their breathtaking performance.

"It was just the perfect moment and the perfect day for that story to be told because it's a day of remembrance… so many people struggled on that day," Sky Elements added.

The remaining six acts will join the four Live Show Golden Buzzers in the finale on Sept. 17.

"America’s Got Talent" will crown their new champion of the season on Sept. 24 on NBC.