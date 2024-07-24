'America's Got Talent' contestant gets audience, judges to break Guinness world record with underwear

The acts just keep getting better, and more bizarre, on "America's Got Talent."

During Tuesday's episode of the talent competition show, Australian contestant Nick Manning took the stage in attempt to break an unusual Guinness world record – for the most underpants pulled on in 30 seconds.

"Ever since I was a little kid, I always wanted to be the best in the world at something, so tonight I'm going to try and break a world record," Manning told the judges.

'AMERICA'S GOT TALENT' JUDGES BLOWN AWAY BY MIDDLE SCHOOL JANITOR'S VOICE, INSTANTLY EARNS GOLDEN BUZZER

Though Manning didn't end up beating the world record, host Terry Crews dropped a shocking plot twist.

"We have a chance to go for another world record," Crews said.

"There is a record for most people gathered in one place wearing underwear on their heads," Manning added, looking at the audience for approval.

"Why?" judge Simon Cowell asked.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator confirmed that if everyone in the theater put underwear on their heads, they would be Guinness world record titleholders.

In a shocking turn of events, the audience, the crew and even judges Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara fully embraced the act for 60 whole seconds.

The crowd willingly completed the task and earned the Guinness World Records title.

Earlier in the season, Cowell made show history by pressing the Golden Buzzer twice in one episode. Historically, judges were allowed to press the Golden Buzzer only one time per season.

During an episode of the NBC show last month, Cowell first pressed the Golden Buzzer for Chicago-based singer Liv Warfield after she gave a lively performance with her band.

Later in the episode, a group of six men called Sky Elements performed an impressive drone light show.

In a shocking turn of events, Cowell pressed the same buzzer for the second time, immediately prompting questions from production, his fellow judges and the audience.

"Simon, what are you doing?" a producer asked.

"You already had one," Mandel said. "That's his second one."

"It doesn't matter," Cowell responded. "I had to."

After discussing logistics with production, the rules for season 19 were changed on the spot. Judges now have two opportunities to press the Golden Buzzer for acts they think are deserving of a spot in the live shows.