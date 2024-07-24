Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

'America's Got Talent' contestant gets audience, judges to break Guinness world record with underwear

Nick Manning, a contestant from Australia, attempted to break an unusual Guinness world record

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
close
Heidi Klum shares 'America's Got Talent' behind the scenes 'fun fact' Video

Heidi Klum shares 'America's Got Talent' behind the scenes 'fun fact'

Heidi Klum told Fox News Digital she has some questions about Simon Cowell's obsession with tangerines.

The acts just keep getting better, and more bizarre, on "America's Got Talent."

During Tuesday's episode of the talent competition show, Australian contestant Nick Manning took the stage in attempt to break an unusual Guinness world record – for the most underpants pulled on in 30 seconds.

"Ever since I was a little kid, I always wanted to be the best in the world at something, so tonight I'm going to try and break a world record," Manning told the judges. 

'AMERICA'S GOT TALENT' JUDGES BLOWN AWAY BY MIDDLE SCHOOL JANITOR'S VOICE, INSTANTLY EARNS GOLDEN BUZZER

Nick Manning "America's Got Talent"

Nick Manning attempted to break an unusual Guinness world record on "America's Got Talent." (NBC, "America's Got Talent")

Though Manning didn't end up beating the world record, host Terry Crews dropped a shocking plot twist.

"We have a chance to go for another world record," Crews said. 

"There is a record for most people gathered in one place wearing underwear on their heads," Manning added, looking at the audience for approval. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Why?" judge Simon Cowell asked. 

A Guinness World Records adjudicator confirmed that if everyone in the theater put underwear on their heads, they would be Guinness world record titleholders.

NBC, "America's Got Talent"

The "AGT" judges fully embraced the act by putting underwear on their heads. (NBC, "America's Got Talent")

Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell joined in on the fun. (NBC, "America's Got Talent")

In a shocking turn of events, the audience, the crew and even judges Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara fully embraced the act for 60 whole seconds. 

The crowd willingly completed the task and earned the Guinness World Records title. 

Earlier in the season, Cowell made show history by pressing the Golden Buzzer twice in one episode. Historically, judges were allowed to press the Golden Buzzer only one time per season.

During an episode of the NBC show last month, Cowell first pressed the Golden Buzzer for Chicago-based singer Liv Warfield after she gave a lively performance with her band.

Later in the episode, a group of six men called Sky Elements performed an impressive drone light show. 

Simon Cowell puts his hand to his chin as he watches a performance in a chair

Cowell made "AGT" history earlier in the season. (NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

In a shocking turn of events, Cowell pressed the same buzzer for the second time, immediately prompting questions from production, his fellow judges and the audience. 

"Simon, what are you doing?" a producer asked. 

"You already had one," Mandel said. "That's his second one."

"It doesn't matter," Cowell responded. "I had to."

After discussing logistics with production, the rules for season 19 were changed on the spot. Judges now have two opportunities to press the Golden Buzzer for acts they think are deserving of a spot in the live shows. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending