'AGT' judge Heidi Klum complains about Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell: 'They just never behave'

It’s the battle of the Golden Buzzer.

After "America’s Got Talent" judge Simon Cowell attempted to steal Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer for the Japanese acrobatic act AIRFOOTWORKS, Mandel shared his reaction with Fox News Digital.

"I was waiting for them to come to me. I was waiting for my turn. Waiting for my turn is the key word," Mandel explained on the "America’s Got Talent" red carpet.

"He took my turn. Tried to take my turn. But I'm too quick. I'm very nimble… I'm aware of what's going on and I listen. So, I saved my moment for me."

Mandel, 68, was shocked after Cowell, 64, reached over and hit his Golden Buzzer for the jaw-dropping Japanese acrobatic act.

Before the playfully heated exchange, Cowell said "I am just about to get myself fired," as he hit Mandel’s Golden Buzzer. Mandel was the only judge with the Golden Buzzer for that night.

As the two judges rushed on the stage after the mesmerizing hip-hop performance, "America’s Got Talent" host Terry Crews tried to settle the Golden Buzzer argument.

"OK, I've got to clear this up. Howie got there first, this is Howie's Golden Buzzer," Crews, 55, said.

"Simon wants to take the credit," Crews continued. "Howie, this is your Golden Buzzer."

AIRFOOTWORKS did a stunning breakdancing performance to the song "Celestial" by Ed Sheeran. During their performance, each dancer made it seem like they were floating in the air.

Despite the comical feud between the two judges, Mandel shared with Fox News Digital that "anything could happen" during the live show and pointed out that Cowell is the boss of the show.

Mandel additionally explained why AIRFOOTWORKS was his favorite performance.

"I love that they check every box. They're athletes, they're dancers, they're artists. They're incredibly creative… unique and original," he remarked.

"They were better than the first time I saw them. And the first time I saw them I already finished my two buzzers… I remember thinking, ‘Oh, I wish I had another buzzer. I'd like to give it to them.’ And tonight I had another buzzer and I gave it to them."

As America watched the eventful night unfold, Heidi Klum wasn’t surprised by the two judges' interaction. The German supermodel said "it’s like talking to kids."

"He is very smart. That's Simon Cowell. He's like, ‘Let me go push that Golden Buzzer’… he just does crazy things. He does things he's not allowed to do, and we love him for it… he is the boss, and so we let him," Klum told Fox News Digital.

"The thing is, these boys, they just never behave. It's funny… at the end of the day, the most important thing is the act got through to the live show."

The Japanese acrobatic group AIRFOOTWORKS was founded by Takashi Jonishi. Jonishi spoke about the Golden Buzzer moment on stage with Fox News Digital.

"That was the best moment of my life," Jonishi said. "We are all really surprised to hear that two handsome guys tried to hit the Golden Buzzer."

"It's a dream come true."

The live results will be announced tonight on "America’s Got Talent" at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. Central on NBC.

The 12 acts who make it past the quarterfinals will move on to the live semifinals, as they compete for 6 spots in the finale.

The remaining 6 acts will join the 4 Live Show Golden Buzzers in the finale on Sept. 17.

"America’s Got Talent" will crown their new champion of the season on Sept. 24.

The popular talent competition airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.