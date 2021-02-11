Jason Biggs reveals he turned down 'How I Met Your Mother' lead role: 'It's my biggest regret'

Jason Biggs is opening up about the biggest regret of his career.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s "The Covino and Rich Show," the "American Pie" star, 42, revealed why turning down the role of Ted Mosby in "How I Met Your Mother" was his biggest career regret.

"I was offered the role. Yes," the actor said when asked about the gig. "I was offered the role and it's probably my biggest regret, you know, on passing. I think I was in a phase of, at the time - it sounds so obnoxious to say right now – but at the time it was like, ‘Okay, do I want to do TV?’ I don't know that I was quite ready to go that route. "

While Biggs said that he was right for the role and re-thought his decision afterwards, he reflected that in the big picture, he had no regrets.

"Big picture, I have no regrets. Right? I'm very lucky, very fortunate. I'm still here," Biggs said. "That's number one. Great. But yeah, if I had to pick out something I wish I had done differently, I would've taken that gig for sure. Absolutely."

"American Pie" actress Alyson Hannigan also played a major role in "How I Met Your Mother." When asked if the former co-stars ever spoke on his rejection, Biggs revealed that he doesn’t know if Hannigan was even aware he did such a thing.

"We've never really talked about it. I don't know that she knows actually. Yeah, I don't know if she knows," he said.

Most recently, Biggs starred in FOX's "Outmatched," as one half of a working-class couple raising their genius kids in Atlantic City, N.J.

The show was ultimately canceled after one season.