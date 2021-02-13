Jason Biggs reflects on 'American Pie' popularity two decades later: 'The jokes continue'

"American Pie" premiered in 1999 but the film's star, Jason Biggs, still hears jokes from the iconic rom-com from fans.

"They never stopped," the 42-year-old actor told Fox News while promoting his new game show "Cherries Wild."

"Yeah. I'd say that's been... How long has it been? Twenty-two years this summer. Yeah. The jokes continue on," he recalled. "My wife pointed out to me earlier, she's like, you know between 'American Pie,' 'Orange Is the New Blac,' and now 'Cherries Wild.' I've got a thing for fruit. I don't really know what that thing is."

All these years later, when the opportunity came up to host a game show, Biggs jumped at the opportunity.

"I think it's a very specific skill set that when done right is really fun to watch. I'm not saying that I'm doing it right, but I always thought, hey, I'd love to get a crack at it," he said.

In the new FOX show, teams of two are tested on pop culture trivia, play a 30-foot slot machine, and can will the $250,000 grand prize.

For Biggs' own trivia skills, he studied up. "I'm usually the one dropping the bombs in our family when it comes to sort of pop culture information. And I sort of ingest all of it via Twitter, mostly, follow various you know, magazines and websites and so forth," he explained.

Biggs added how it was nerve-wracking to watch contestants make a "decision that involves real money, real stakes... I was for real nervous. But I can happily say that we gave away a lot of money on the show and contestants walked away very happy. It was just an incredible experience. It was so much fun."

"Cherries Wild" premieres Sunday, Feb. 14 at 7/6c on FOX.

