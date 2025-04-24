‘American Pie’ star Jason Biggs sheds nearly 40 pounds after health scare

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"American Pie" star Jason Biggs is prioritizing his health after a recent health scare.

Biggs, 46, told Page Six that he took control of his health after he began experiencing "some cholesterol issues."

"Probably because of the . . . ice cream pints I would knock back," he quipped.

Biggs explained that he altered his diet and fitness regimen as a step toward a healthier lifestyle.

"It’s been a journey," he added. "My cholesterol came down 70 points."

The Hollywood actor said that his health issues pushed him to drop 35 pounds.

Although Biggs couldn’t point out when he started his health journey, he admitted that it took "a while" to get back on track.

The "Loser" actor revealed that his guilty pleasure was ice cream, specifically from a gelato shop in New York City, and that he would occasionally indulge in pints of the dessert.

In March 2024, Biggs opened up about his previous health struggles, including his battle with alcoholism.

"I’m going to therapy and ‘working on things’, but meanwhile, I’m leaving therapy, having just had a good session, and I’m going to the liquor store and buying a fifth of vodka, drinking it and then driving home," he shared on his wife Jenny Mollen’s podcast.

"I knew how to get wasted enough to where I took myself out of the life equation, took myself out of the present, didn’t have to connect in a way that made me feel things."

Biggs confessed at the time that he had hidden his alcoholism from his wife, but she had never noticed it.

"I had it figured out to a T — to not get too drunk where I couldn’t have a conversation with you," he remarked.

The couple got married in 2008 and share two sons, Sid and Lazlo.

In 2018, Biggs took to Instagram to share his sobriety journey.

"I first tried to get sober over 5 years ago, when the weight of my obsession with booze and drugs became too heavy for me to handle. Turns out this s--- is hard. After some fits and starts, I’ve managed to put together one year of sobriety. I’m as proud of it as anything in my life. If you’re struggling, know there’s help. Don’t be ashamed. We can do this."

Biggs rose to fame after his popular role in the "American Pie" series.

While the actor is no stranger to the pressures of Hollywood, he previously shared that his "biggest regret" of his career was turning down the role of Ted Mosby in "How I Met Your Mother."

"I was offered the role, and it's probably my biggest regret, you know, on passing. I think I was in a phase of, at the time - it sounds so obnoxious to say right now – but at the time it was like, ‘Okay, do I want to do TV?’ I don't know that I was quite ready to go that route," the actor said on SiriusXM’s "The Covino and Rich Show" in 2021.