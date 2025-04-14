Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Carrie Underwood

'American Idol' judge Carrie Underwood praised by fans for modest swimsuit while paddleboarding

Carrie Underwood won 'American Idol' in 2005 in season four

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published
close
‘American Idol’ judge Lionel Richie gives advice to Carrie Underwood Video

‘American Idol’ judge Lionel Richie gives advice to Carrie Underwood

Musician Lionel Richie tells Fox News Digital the one thing Carrie Underwood shouldn’t do as an "American Idol" judge. Katy Perry left the show after seven seasons.

Carrie Underwood is the internet's favorite all-American girl.

The 42-year-old singer posted photos of herself in a blue and white patterned one-piece bathing suit while promoting the upcoming "American Idol" episodes filmed at Aulani Disney Resort in Hawaii, captioning the post, "Paddle board yoga?! I’m down. #CUonIDOL tonight at #DisneyAulani!"

Fans of the singer, who joined the singing reality competition show as a judge this season alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, loved her look, flooding the comments section with compliments.

"This swimsuit though!! So cute & modest!" one fan wrote, while another added "Considering this my permission slip to buy a skirted swimsuit. Love it." 

Carrie Underwood on the red carpet at the Grand Ole Opry's 100 anniversary.

Underwood is receiving praise online for her modest swimwear. (Tammie Arroyo/Variety via Getty Images)

CARRIE UNDERWOOD'S JOURNEY TO TRUMP INAUGURATION FROM 'AMERICAN IDOL' CHAMP

A third follower added, "Oh can we get details on that cute swimsuit."

Others were more impressed by the "Before He Cheats" singer's fit body, with some commenting, "Can I just have your leg workout routine pleeeease," and "Who’s skipping leg day? Not Carrie!"

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST 

In one of the photos, Underwood can be seen sitting up on her knees on the paddleboard with her hands pressed together, and in the other she can be seen smiling as she stands up in the warrior yoga pose.

"Paddle board yoga?! I’m down. #CUonIDOL tonight at #DisneyAulani!"

— Carrie Underwood

Prior to appearing on "American Idol" as a judge, Underwood joined the show as a contestant in 2005, and went on to become the winner of the show's fourth season. During an appearance on SiriusXM's Music Row Happy Hour in August 2024, Underwood shared she hopes to be "honest and constructive, but still kind" when judging.

Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan at the American Idol judging table.

Underwood joined season 23 of "American Idol" as a judge, alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. (Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

"I think that's the whole point 'cause people are coming in, and you know… it's dreams," she said. "You're a part of somebody's story from that moment on. I think it's important to be honest, but I think it's also very important to be kind. Hopefully, I can marry all of those together."

During a recent episode of the show, Underwood shed some light on how the industry makes it challenging to stay connected to her faith.

She shared her experiences after contestants Rylee and Breanna went head-to-head during a performance of Brandon Lake's "Gratitude," which is centered on worshiping God.

Carrie Underwood

Underwood shared that it is difficult to bring faith into Hollywood. ('American Idol,' Disney)

"I know how difficult it is to come into the entertainment industry and bring your faith with you," Underwood said while getting emotional. "It is a brave thing to do because there are a lot of outside forces that are going to tell you not to do that."

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

Trending