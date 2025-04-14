'American Idol' judge Carrie Underwood praised by fans for modest swimsuit while paddleboarding

Carrie Underwood is the internet's favorite all-American girl.

The 42-year-old singer posted photos of herself in a blue and white patterned one-piece bathing suit while promoting the upcoming "American Idol" episodes filmed at Aulani Disney Resort in Hawaii, captioning the post, "Paddle board yoga?! I’m down. #CUonIDOL tonight at #DisneyAulani!"

Fans of the singer, who joined the singing reality competition show as a judge this season alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, loved her look, flooding the comments section with compliments.

"This swimsuit though!! So cute & modest!" one fan wrote, while another added "Considering this my permission slip to buy a skirted swimsuit. Love it."

A third follower added, "Oh can we get details on that cute swimsuit."

Others were more impressed by the "Before He Cheats" singer's fit body, with some commenting, "Can I just have your leg workout routine pleeeease," and "Who’s skipping leg day? Not Carrie!"

In one of the photos, Underwood can be seen sitting up on her knees on the paddleboard with her hands pressed together, and in the other she can be seen smiling as she stands up in the warrior yoga pose.

Prior to appearing on "American Idol" as a judge, Underwood joined the show as a contestant in 2005, and went on to become the winner of the show's fourth season. During an appearance on SiriusXM's Music Row Happy Hour in August 2024, Underwood shared she hopes to be "honest and constructive, but still kind" when judging.

"I think that's the whole point 'cause people are coming in, and you know… it's dreams," she said. "You're a part of somebody's story from that moment on. I think it's important to be honest, but I think it's also very important to be kind. Hopefully, I can marry all of those together."

During a recent episode of the show, Underwood shed some light on how the industry makes it challenging to stay connected to her faith.

She shared her experiences after contestants Rylee and Breanna went head-to-head during a performance of Brandon Lake's "Gratitude," which is centered on worshiping God.