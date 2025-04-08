‘American Idol’ judge Carrie Underwood admits it’s 'difficult' to bring faith into Hollywood

Carrie Underwood has never shied away from leaning on her faith.

During Monday's episode of "American Idol," the "Jesus Take the Wheel" songstress shared a heartfelt testimony after contestants Rylee and Breanna went head-to-head during a performance of Brandon Lake's "Gratitude" - a song dedicated to worshiping God.

"I know how difficult it is to come into the entertainment industry and bring your faith with you," Underwood said while getting emotional. "It is a brave thing to do because there are a lot of outside forces that are going to tell you not to do that."

The country star is no stranger to facing public opinion.

Earlier this year, the "All American Girl" singer caught heat from fans for agreeing to sing at President Donald Trump's inauguration.

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," Underwood, who was joined by the Armed Forces Choir and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club, said in a statement. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

With a widespread fan base, Underwood's political beliefs have often been at the center of debate.

"There is someone I do support, but I don’t support publicly," the country star told TV Guide in 2008. "I lose all respect for celebrities when they back a candidate. It’s saying that the American public isn’t smart enough to make their own decisions. I would never want anybody to vote for anything or anybody just because I told them to."

In 2012, Underwood faced both backlash and praise after seemingly speaking out in support of gay marriage.

"As a married person myself, I don't know what it's like to be told I can't marry somebody I love, and want to marry," she told The Independent in 2012. "I can't imagine how that must feel. I definitely think we should all have the right to love, and love publicly, the people that we want to love."

"Above all, God wanted us to love others. It's not about setting rules, or [saying] 'Everyone has to be like me'. No. We're all different," she added. "That's what makes us special. We have to love each other and get on with each other. It's not up to me to judge anybody."

As one of the most popular singers in country music, the eight-time Grammy Award-winner knows that she cannot please everyone.

"The role-model word is really scary to me, because no matter what happens in your life, something you do, wear, say, sing, whatever — somebody somewhere is probably not going to like it too well," she told the Associated Press in 2012. "I just really try hard to do what I do and try to be nice to people and make great music, and if people think they can look up to that, that's wonderful. If not, that's OK, too."