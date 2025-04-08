Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment

‘American Idol’ judge Carrie Underwood admits it’s 'difficult' to bring faith into Hollywood

The 'Jesus, Take The Wheel' singer got emotional when talking about the challenges of bringing her faith into the entertainment industry

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
close
‘American Idol’ judge Lionel Richie gives advice to Carrie Underwood Video

‘American Idol’ judge Lionel Richie gives advice to Carrie Underwood

Musician Lionel Richie tells Fox News Digital the one thing Carrie Underwood shouldn’t do as an "American Idol" judge. Katy Perry left the show after seven seasons.

Carrie Underwood has never shied away from leaning on her faith.

During Monday's episode of "American Idol," the "Jesus Take the Wheel" songstress shared a heartfelt testimony after contestants Rylee and Breanna went head-to-head during a performance of Brandon Lake's "Gratitude" - a song dedicated to worshiping God. 

"I know how difficult it is to come into the entertainment industry and bring your faith with you," Underwood said while getting emotional. "It is a brave thing to do because there are a lot of outside forces that are going to tell you not to do that."

‘AMERICAN IDOL' ALUM CARRIE UNDERWOOD ADMITS THE ‘BIG PROBLEM’ SHE FACES IN NEW ROLE AS JUDGE

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood told contestants Rylee and Breanna that their faith-based performance was a "brave thing to do." ('American Idol'; Disney)

The country star is no stranger to facing public opinion. 

Earlier this year, the "All American Girl" singer caught heat from fans for agreeing to sing at President Donald Trump's inauguration

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," Underwood, who was joined by the Armed Forces Choir and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club, said in a statement. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood has often faced criticism for her political and religious beliefs. (Tammie Arroyo/Variety via Getty Images)

With a widespread fan base, Underwood's political beliefs have often been at the center of debate. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"There is someone I do support, but I don’t support publicly," the country star told TV Guide in 2008. "I lose all respect for celebrities when they back a candidate. It’s saying that the American public isn’t smart enough to make their own decisions. I would never want anybody to vote for anything or anybody just because I told them to."

Carrie Underwood performs during President Donald Trump inauguration ceremonies

Carrie Underwood, who performed at President Donald Trump's inauguration earlier this year, has been open about the challenges of fame. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS)

In 2012, Underwood faced both backlash and praise after seemingly speaking out in support of gay marriage. 

CARRIE UNDERWOOD'S JOURNEY TO TRUMP INAUGURATION FROM 'AMERICAN IDOL' CHAMP

"As a married person myself, I don't know what it's like to be told I can't marry somebody I love, and want to marry," she told The Independent in 2012. "I can't imagine how that must feel. I definitely think we should all have the right to love, and love publicly, the people that we want to love."

"Above all, God wanted us to love others. It's not about setting rules, or [saying] 'Everyone has to be like me'. No. We're all different," she added. "That's what makes us special. We have to love each other and get on with each other. It's not up to me to judge anybody."

WATCH: CARRIE UNDERWOOD PERFORMS ‘AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL’ AT PRESIDENT TRUMP'S INAUGURATION

Carrie Underwood performs 'America the Beautiful' at President Trump's inauguration Video

As one of the most popular singers in country music, the eight-time Grammy Award-winner knows that she cannot please everyone. 

"The role-model word is really scary to me, because no matter what happens in your life, something you do, wear, say, sing, whatever — somebody somewhere is probably not going to like it too well," she told the Associated Press in 2012. "I just really try hard to do what I do and try to be nice to people and make great music, and if people think they can look up to that, that's wonderful. If not, that's OK, too."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending