Tim Tebow, Carrie Underwood and other stars who have discussed saving themselves for marriage

While many celebrities opt to keep their relationships private, a handful have been candid about choices they've made in their personal lives — even when certain issues may not be easy to talk about.

The latest "Bachelor" star Colton Underwood, a former linebacker for the San Diego Charges, was thrust into the spotlight after admitting on camera that he was saving himself. And the topic has followed him around ever since.

In fact, during the first episode of the 23rd season of "The Bachelor," Colton's abstinence surfaced "dozens of times," according to The Washington Post, which pointed out its the first time a virgin has been in the lead role on the show. Chris Harrison, a longtime host of the show, even helped sell the "most dramatic season ever" by reportedly asking viewers if he "will lose his virginity."

COLTON UNDERWOOD NAMED THE NEW 'BACHELOR': 'HOPEFULLY I'LL COME OUT OF IT ENGAGED'

The reality star acknowledged it took him a long time to gain the confidence to truly be himself — but he's happy he did.

“[Being a virgin] needs to be normalized," he previously told People. "It’s just who I am and what I believe in. I hold a lot of value in it and I hold it to a high standard. I’m just waiting for the right heart.”

“[Being a virgin] needs to be normalized. It’s just who I am and what I believe in. I hold a lot of value in it and I hold it to a high standard. I’m just waiting for the right heart.” — Colton Underwood

Here's a look at some celebrities — like Underwood — who have publicly discussed saving themselves.

Tim Tebow

Former NFL player Tim Tebow, who is currently an outfielder with the New York Mets organization in the minor leagues, has been clear about his desire to have a proper engagement and a church wedding.

Tebow is known for standing by his strong Christian beliefs — and even trademarked his signature move the "Tebow," which resembles kneeling down for prayer.

"We have to let our faith make decisions," Tebow once said in an interview on Fox & Friends. "We have to let our dreams, we have to let our passions, we have to let our purpose lead us into the right decisions."

TIM TEBOW ENGAGED TO FORMER MISS UNIVERSE DEMI-LEIGH NEL-PETERS

And he hopes his future wife has the same values. The former quarterback just recently announced his engagement to former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

“Of course I want a woman who I’m attracted to,” a previously single Tebow once told People. “That’s a very big part of it. But I’m looking for someone who loves Jesus and loves people. Someone who makes me want to be a better person for her. And she has to want kids and has to want to adopt. That’s a requirement.”

Colton Underwood

Unlike Tebow, Colton Underwood doesn't just cite faith for his reasoning to hold off on having sex.

Rather than waiting for marriage, Underwood says he's simply waiting for the right person.

"It's just a lot of things that go into it. It's not a simple answer," he told Entertainment Tonight. "People ask me the question and they expect this, 'Boom, this is why,' and I can't give them that, because that's not how it is ... That's just the facts."

"I really hope that throughout all of this, you get to see different sides of me than just the label of virgin." — Colton Underwood

For Underwood, it's important that he's truly "in love" and it's "meaningful."

"I really hope that throughout all of this, you get to see different sides of me than just the label of virgin," he told the site.

"Let's hope that there's more to it than just the virginity thing," he added, noting that the topic will continue to come up throughout this season. "But it's not up for me to prove anything or to have to defend it, but I think if people are looking for more clarity on it, or more background on it, they're definitely going to get that."

Carrie Underwood

Country darling Carrie Underwood shocked fans in 2007 when she revealed to Slate magazine that she was planning on waiting to have sex until her wedding night.

The "American Idol" veteran didn't have to wait long to find the one. Three years later, she married hockey player Mike Fisher.

Tamera Mowry

"Sister, Sister" star Tamera Mowry revealed that she was 29 years old when she lost her virginity, according to The Daily Mail.

"I don't know how to explain this. I'm religious, so I waited until I was 29 to lose my virginity," she told HOT97NY in 2013, per the publication.

She later explained that she regretted not initially waiting for marriage, so she decided to become abstinent once again until her wedding day.

'You may not understand this [but] I did it, then I felt guilty, then I became celibate until I got married," she explained.

Mowry married Adam Housley, a former senior correspondent for Fox News. He departed the network in 2017 after 17 years.

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson, too, decided to wait.

A minister's daughter, Simpson was given a purity ring at the age of 12 and agreed to stay abstinent until she found the one. And she kept her promise.

The singer waited for marriage with her now-ex-husband Nick Lachey. She's now married to former NFL player Eric Johnson.

"I'm so lucky I didn't lose my virginity in the back of a Jeep or something." — Jessica Simpson

"It was the most amazing moment of my life," Simpson told Blender about her special night, per E! News. "I'm so lucky I didn't lose my virginity in the back of a Jeep or something. Instead, I had this amazing, elaborate wedding and I topped it off with that."