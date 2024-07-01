'American Idol' alum suggests country music superstar as Katy Perry's replacement

a

Adam Lambert is no stranger to the inner workings of "American Idol."

Lambert got his start in the music industry as a runner-up on an early season of the singing competition show. Now, he is sharing some insight on the vacant seat at the judges' table, weighing in on who he thinks should replace Katy Perry.

"I think LeAnn Rimes would be great," the singer said during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

He continued, "I just worked with LeAnn Rimes down in Australia on ‘The Voice,’, and she’s so lovely, so down to Earth — very spiritual and deep, but great sense of humor. I think she’d be good on the show."

Rimes has been a country music superstar for decades after releasing her hit "Blue," a cover of a Bill Mack song, in 1996. She was just 13 years old at the time. She has been releasing music steadily ever since, with her most recent album "God's Work," released in 2022.

A rep for Rimes did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Meanwhile, Lambert competed on "American Idol" in its eighth season, which aired in 2009. He soared through the finals, ending the show as the first runner-up to Kris Allen. Although he did not win the top prize, he has built a successful career in the music industry.

In February, after seven seasons of working as a judge on the hit show, Perry announced her departure.

"I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for ‘Idol,’" she said during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".

"I mean, I love ‘Idol’ so much," she explained. "It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat."

She admitted she had not told fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, instead suggesting they would find out the news with everyone else. She did say, "They know that I have some things planned for this year. So it’s going to be a very, very exciting year… for all pop star girlies!"

In April, Bryan spoke out on the news, telling the "Taste of Country Nights" radio show, "I had heard whispers that she was thinking about it - it wasn't like a huge shock. I think she kinda just got caught up in the moment with Kimmel and maybe announced that she was done."

"It's been a good run with Katy, and she and I have developed a great friendship and to work alongside her, I mean, heck, I was there before her daughter was born, and now her daughter is three years old," he added.

In April, Perry herself suggested a possible replacement: Jelly Roll.

"I gotta say, Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show," she said. "I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president. He could be my pastor. I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything."

Kelly Clarkson, the show's original champion, has also publicly discussed joining the judging panel.

"No," she said plainly. "No. I can't do that, only because I promised my kids. I was like, ‘I wanna be there as much as I possibly can. And it would put me in L.A., and that's why I had to quit ‘The Voice.’"