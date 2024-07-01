Expand / Collapse search
American Idol

'American Idol' alum suggests country music superstar as Katy Perry's replacement

Perry judged 7 seasons of 'American Idol' before leaving this year

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Published
Luke Bryan defends fellow 'American Idol' judge Katy Perry Video

Adam Lambert is no stranger to the inner workings of "American Idol."

Lambert got his start in the music industry as a runner-up on an early season of the singing competition show. Now, he is sharing some insight on the vacant seat at the judges' table, weighing in on who he thinks should replace Katy Perry.

"I think LeAnn Rimes would be great," the singer said during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

A split image of Katy Perry, Adam Lambert and LeAnn Rimes

Adam Lambert thinks LeAnn Rimes, right, would make a good judge for "American Idol" now that Katy Perry is out. (Eric McCandless/Amy Sussman/Jeff Kravitz)

He continued, "I just worked with LeAnn Rimes down in Australia on ‘The Voice,’, and she’s so lovely, so down to Earth — very spiritual and deep, but great sense of humor. I think she’d be good on the show."

Rimes has been a country music superstar for decades after releasing her hit "Blue," a cover of a Bill Mack song, in 1996. She was just 13 years old at the time. She has been releasing music steadily ever since, with her most recent album "God's Work," released in 2022.

A rep for Rimes did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes has been a popular country music singer since she was a child. (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Lambert competed on "American Idol" in its eighth season, which aired in 2009. He soared through the finals, ending the show as the first runner-up to Kris Allen. Although he did not win the top prize, he has built a successful career in the music industry.

In February, after seven seasons of working as a judge on the hit show, Perry announced her departure.

"I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for ‘Idol,’" she said during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".

Katy Perry behind the judges panel in a white one-shoulder outfit on "American Idol"

Katy Perry served as a judge on "American Idol" with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan for seven years. The three joined the show together in 2018 after ABC rebooted the program. (Disney/Eric McCandless/Getty Images)

"I mean, I love ‘Idol’ so much," she explained. "It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat."

She admitted she had not told fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, instead suggesting they would find out the news with everyone else. She did say, "They know that I have some things planned for this year. So it’s going to be a very, very exciting year… for all pop star girlies!"

In April, Bryan spoke out on the news, telling the "Taste of Country Nights" radio show, "I had heard whispers that she was thinking about it - it wasn't like a huge shock. I think she kinda just got caught up in the moment with Kimmel and maybe announced that she was done."

Ryan Seacrest, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan posing together

Ryan Seacrest, left, has been the longtime host of "American Idol," while Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, right, have judged the show for the last seven seasons. (Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

"It's been a good run with Katy, and she and I have developed a great friendship and to work alongside her, I mean, heck, I was there before her daughter was born, and now her daughter is three years old," he added. 

In April, Perry herself suggested a possible replacement: Jelly Roll.

"I gotta say, Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show," she said. "I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president. He could be my pastor. I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything."

Katy Perry red carpet

Katy Perry has previously said that another country star, Jelly Roll, might be a good option to take her place. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Kelly Clarkson, the show's original champion, has also publicly discussed joining the judging panel.

"No," she said plainly. "No. I can't do that, only because I promised my kids. I was like, ‘I wanna be there as much as I possibly can. And it would put me in L.A., and that's why I had to quit ‘The Voice.’"

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

